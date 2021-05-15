Why our govt is people focused, by Gov AbdulRasaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq has stated that the people focused investments of his administration are rewards to Kwarans who trusted him with their votes in 2019, adding that more resources are going into developmental projects that directly impact the poor and the vulnerable, the youth, and every segment of the society.

Speaking when the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, visited the Government House on the annual Bareke, a royal practice spanning many years where the traditional institution reciprocates an earlier Sallah homage by the head of the government institution, the governor said: “In 2019 the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to govern them. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision.

We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centre piece of our activities as a government. “We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy within available resources. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centre piece of our activities as a government. We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy.

Like this: Like Loading...