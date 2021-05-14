Metro & Crime

Why our govt is people focused, by Kwara Gov

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

…Hosts Emir of Ilorin, others to Bareke

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has stated that the people focused investments of his administration are rewards to Kwarans who trusted him with their votes in 2019, adding that more resources are going into developmental projects that directly impact the poor and the vulnerable, the youths, and every segment of the society.
Speaking when the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari visited the Government House on the annual bareke, a royal practice spanning many years where the traditional institution reciprocates an earlier Sallah homage by the head of the government institution, the governor said: “In 2019 the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to govern them. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centrepiece of our activities as a government.
“We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy within available resources. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centrepiece of our activities as a government. We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy.
“We have launched a health insurance scheme that is currently benefiting over 31,000 indigents and thousands more. We have established a safety net programme under which at least 10,000 vulnerable senior citizens are benefiting. Every local government area has benefited from our developmental interventions in road, water, health, and education projects.
“Recently, we concluded a recruitment exercise that was a total departure from the past. Every qualified person was given equitable opportunity to compete. This is what our people voted for. At the end of the exercise, we engaged 4701 ICT-compliant teachers. No applicant needed anyone to speak for them before they got the job. It is a big leap for the education sector and the future of our state.”
AbdulRazaq also mentioned the government’s achievements in other sectors, including agriculture, and said a lot is being done to empower young people such as the recently launched Kwapreneur which seeks to promote and and fund business ideas of under-35 persons.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Teenage housemaid commits suicide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A 1 6 – y e a r – o l d housemaid, Bahijja Gombe, has reportedly committed suicide at the residence of her boss on Zoo Road, Kano, Kano State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.   Some members of […]
Metro & Crime

Man stabs Imam to death over wife in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Barely a few hours to the first day of Holy month of Ramadan, a man, Baba Adaman stabbed to death the Chief Imam of Edati Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan. Our Correspondent on Tuesday morning in Enagi town in Edati gathered from a cousin of the deceased Mallam Attahiru that the […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails fraudster in Abeokuta, confiscates assets

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a fraudster, Festus Gbenga Ajayi, to one year imprisonment for Internet fraud and confiscated his landed property.   The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of criminal impersonation, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica