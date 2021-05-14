Why our govt is people focused, by Kwara Gov

…Hosts Emir of Ilorin, others to Bareke

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has stated that the people focused investments of his administration are rewards to Kwarans who trusted him with their votes in 2019, adding that more resources are going into developmental projects that directly impact the poor and the vulnerable, the youths, and every segment of the society.

Speaking when the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari visited the Government House on the annual bareke, a royal practice spanning many years where the traditional institution reciprocates an earlier Sallah homage by the head of the government institution, the governor said: “In 2019 the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to govern them. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centrepiece of our activities as a government.

“We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy within available resources. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centrepiece of our activities as a government. We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy.

“We have launched a health insurance scheme that is currently benefiting over 31,000 indigents and thousands more. We have established a safety net programme under which at least 10,000 vulnerable senior citizens are benefiting. Every local government area has benefited from our developmental interventions in road, water, health, and education projects.

“Recently, we concluded a recruitment exercise that was a total departure from the past. Every qualified person was given equitable opportunity to compete. This is what our people voted for. At the end of the exercise, we engaged 4701 ICT-compliant teachers. No applicant needed anyone to speak for them before they got the job. It is a big leap for the education sector and the future of our state.”

AbdulRazaq also mentioned the government’s achievements in other sectors, including agriculture, and said a lot is being done to empower young people such as the recently launched Kwapreneur which seeks to promote and and fund business ideas of under-35 persons.

