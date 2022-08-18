News

Why our meeting with FG ended in deadlock –ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has frowned at the award of a Recommended Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS), which it said was presented at the meeting in Tuesday by the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led committee, in a manner of “take-it-or-leave-it on a sheet of paper,”

While noting that the “award” was prepared by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the aggrieved lecturers lamented that “no serious country in the world treats their scholars this way.”

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the ‘award salary’ was “against the principle of collective bargaining, based on the Wages Boards and Industrial Council’s Decree No 1 of 1973, the Trade Dispute Act (1976), ILO Conventions 49 (1948), 91(1950), 154 (1988) and recommendation 153 (1981), Udoji Commission Report of 1974, and Cookey Commission Report of 1981.”

Osodeke further accused the Federal Government of insincerity in its approach to resolving the lingering crisis in the university academic system, and has demanded the government, through the Ministry of Education, should return to the New Draft Agreement of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Renegotiation Committee, whose work according to him, “spanned a total of five and half years as a demonstration of good faith.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG receives 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines from EU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has received 2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the European Union through the COVAX initiative to ensure people living in poor countries have access to the vaccines. Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who took delivery of the vaccines at […]
News

Yuletide: Imansuagbon shares rice to Edo people

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY

The Chairman and Proprietor of Pacesetters Group of Schools in Abuja, Kenneth Imansuagbon, has appealed to prominent Edo sons and daughters to emulate the virtues of late Capt. Hosa Okunbo, who he said touched many lives with his resources.   Imansuagbon spoke at the weekend as his annual free rice train berthed in Agenebode, Etsako […]
News

2023: Again, AA asks court to stop INEC from listing Tinubu, Shettima

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Action Alliance (AA) yesterday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from listing the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima from participating in the election over double nominations. The party in its earlier […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica