Why our meeting with FG ended in deadlock –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has frowned at the award of a Recommended Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS), which it said was presented at the meeting in Tuesday by the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led committee, in a manner of “take-it-or-leave-it on a sheet of paper,”

While noting that the “award” was prepared by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the aggrieved lecturers lamented that “no serious country in the world treats their scholars this way.”

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the ‘award salary’ was “against the principle of collective bargaining, based on the Wages Boards and Industrial Council’s Decree No 1 of 1973, the Trade Dispute Act (1976), ILO Conventions 49 (1948), 91(1950), 154 (1988) and recommendation 153 (1981), Udoji Commission Report of 1974, and Cookey Commission Report of 1981.”

Osodeke further accused the Federal Government of insincerity in its approach to resolving the lingering crisis in the university academic system, and has demanded the government, through the Ministry of Education, should return to the New Draft Agreement of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Renegotiation Committee, whose work according to him, “spanned a total of five and half years as a demonstration of good faith.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...