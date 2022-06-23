Why out-of-court settlement in suit seeking judges’ salary review stalled

Attempts to settle out of court a suit instituted against the National Assembly, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) seeking a general review of wages for Nigerian judges, yesterday, collapsed before the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja.

The suit which was institutedby Chief SebastineHon (SAN), could not be amicably settled as proposed on June 6 by the National Assembly as NASS, which proposed the outof courtsettlement, could notbringthepartiestogether for talk. ThenAttorney-Generalof the Federation who was supposed to be a party to the outof- court settlement has, however, filed a counter-affidavit and preliminary objection against the suit At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to AGF, Ekene Elodimuo, confirmed to the court that his client (AGF) is desirous of going with the court hearing of the suit and has filed necessary processes. The National Judicial Council on its part has also engaged the services of Kunle Adegoke (SAN) to present its position in the determination of the suit.

At the proceedings, Chief Adeboyega Awomolo (SAN), who stood for the plaintiff, told Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae that the AGF had served on him his counter-affidavit and preliminary objection, indicating that the June 6 proposed out-of-court settlement has collapsed.

He, however, asked the court to allow him proceed with hearing of the originating summons of his client. But counsel to NJC, Adegoke, pleaded with the judge to grant him a short adjournment to enable him file necessary processes in respect of the matter.

He informed the court that the NJC briefed him less than 24 hours ago and that he needed time to study the originating summons and file his response. Counsel for the plaintiff (Awomolo) did not oppose the request for adjournment but, however, pleaded with the court to allow hearing in the matter on Monday June 27. In a brief ruling, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae granted the adjournment request by the NJC, but fixed June 28 for hearing of the suit. Apart from NASS, AGF and NJC, another defendant in the suit is Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), but it was not represented in court by any legal practitioner. Plaintiff in the suit, Hon, who instituted the case, is praying the court to compel the defendants (AGF, NJC NASS) toincreasethesalaries and allowances of judges in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...