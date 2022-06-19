Why Oyetola deserves second term

Ismail Omipidan

From its creation in 1991 to date, Osun has passed through many developmental spheres as a subset of the Nigerian State. From economic to political, to infrastructure, to social, to cultural stages, the State of the Virtuous has carved a niche for itself and has got its own share of the saying that every society gets the leadership it deserves.

But like every growing entity, Ipinle Omoluabi must mature and get its own identity after about thirty-one years of existence.

As a State, Osun within the Nigerian political ecosystem, inherited the handout regime, going to Abuja, cap in hand every month, to collect its share of the proverbial national cake. Typical of the outcome of this economic paradigm, development was achieved in fits and starts, with its growth hinging on the health of the petrodollar in the volatile international market.

Characteristically also, economic innovation and diversification were stalled while creativity and productivity were shoved to the driver’s seat.

Osun politics was not left out in the theatre of the absurd. ‘Buje budanu’ (mindless spending) blurred good governance and development, the real essence of democracy.

Infrastructure development answered to the price of petrol in the international market and the size of allocation from Abuja. When both sneezed, project execution and payment of salaries and pensions were stifled.

Poverty, hunger and unemployment, the hybrids of mismanaged economy and the ravaging economic downturn, made our culture and Omoluabi ethos victims at the hands of our leaders of tomorrow.

Because money was almost always available, necessity, the mother of invention, travelled out of the window and creativity went on Sabbatical. The party was soon over and resilience, the borrowed robe we always dressed ourselves in when we survived a crisis situation, demonstrated to us that it had limits. It refused to come back from Sabbatical. We were thrown into an economic whirlwind till further notice.

We are now faced with the lessons of failure to save for the rainy day. It would appear that our monolithic economic model that produced economic curse did not allow our leaders to master governance in a depressed economy. And unfortunately, the people have been conditioned to recede into the on-and-off mode of prosperity today, austerity tomorrow.

Whether in government or in corporate climes, leaders are elected or appointed to manage good and challenging times, to prosecute set goals and the vision of the establishment – no excuses. The character of leadership comes to the fore at challenging times, every leader can pretend to be doing governance when the going is good. Challenging times are here and they show no sign of abating soon.

The Osun of yesterday belongs to the class of governance with scanty productivity. That paradigm cannot fit into the economic complexities and realities of today. And sorry, voters, nay the people, do not understand the language of excuses. They have slid into the solution-creativity mode. Electoral promises must be fulfilled.

When economic drought came visiting in 2015, Osun needed a new governance paradigm shift that is hinged on strategic thinking to lift it out of the woods and set it on the path of sustainable development. Then entered years later a new leader schooled in managing challenged businesses and entities and water sprang out of the rocks and the desert to offer water to the thirsty people of Osun.

The desert does not transform into a luxuriant forest overnight. It requires creativity, persistence, hard work, discipline and employment of Omoluabi ethos to turn the desert around. These qualities are not found on the dance floor; they don’t answer to propaganda.

