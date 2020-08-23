Why Oyo didn’t declare Hijrah holiday –Makinde’s CPS

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, gave reasons why the state government decided not to declare a public holiday for Hijrah 1442 AH, which was observed in the state on Friday August 21.

The CPS, who spoke on an Impact Business Radio 92.5 FM’s programme, Bottomline, in Ibadan, said that the decision was taken by the government after a discussion on the matter.

He warned politicians with interests in 2023, whom he said are masquerading and using religious leaders to push sentiments that border on religion to desist from such a path, adding that the people of the state will always see through their shenanigans.

He added such people will not succeed in derailing the government of Engr. Makinde, which according to him, has so far shown that it means well for the people of the state through several policies and programmes.

Adisa, while appearing as a guest the programme anchored by Anu Omorinde, declared that apart from the Hijrah Day not being gazetted by the immediate past administration as a public holiday, there was nothing that stopped Islamic faithful from celebrating the Day even when the holiday was not declared.

Makinde’s spokesman also maintained that the state had issues with the particular date the Hijrah fell on as according to him, while some sources quoted Thursday August 20, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, approved Friday, 21 August, 2020.

The governor’s aide added that when the matter came up for discussion at the level of the state government, there was also the position that “Isese Day”(for traditionalists) fell on the same Thursday and that the government, after careful deliberations agreed that declaring a public holiday would send wrong signals to the public.

The Chief Press Secretary, who noted that the governor did not cancel any holiday properly gazetted, added that some interests were attempting to create bad blood between Makinde and the Muslim Ummah in the state.

