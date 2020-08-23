News

Why Oyo didn’t declare Hijrah holiday –Makinde’s CPS

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, gave reasons why the state government decided not to declare a public holiday for Hijrah 1442 AH, which was observed in the state on Friday August 21.

 

The CPS, who spoke on an Impact Business Radio 92.5 FM’s programme, Bottomline, in Ibadan, said that the decision was taken by the government after a discussion on the matter.

 

He warned politicians with interests in 2023, whom he said are masquerading and using religious leaders to push sentiments that border on religion to desist from such a path, adding that the people of the state will always see through their shenanigans.

 

He added such people will not succeed in derailing the government of Engr. Makinde, which according to him, has so far shown that it means well for the people of the state through several policies and programmes.

 

Adisa, while appearing as a guest the programme anchored by Anu Omorinde, declared that apart from the Hijrah Day not being gazetted by the immediate past administration as a public holiday, there was nothing that stopped Islamic faithful from celebrating the Day even when the holiday was not declared.

 

Makinde’s spokesman also maintained that the state had issues with the particular date the Hijrah fell on as according to him, while some sources quoted Thursday August 20, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, approved Friday, 21 August, 2020.

 

The governor’s aide added that when the matter came up for discussion at the level of the state government, there was also the position that “Isese Day”(for traditionalists) fell on the same Thursday and that the government, after careful deliberations agreed that declaring a public holiday would send wrong signals to the public.

 

The Chief Press Secretary, who noted that the governor did not cancel any holiday properly gazetted, added that some interests were attempting to create bad blood between Makinde and the Muslim Ummah in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG issues guidelines for schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…says reopening’ll be in phases …recommends distant learning, satellite centres   Barely a week after reversing its decision on reopening of schools for graduating students, the Federal Government has released guidelines for the resumption of the various levels of schools and learning facilities in the country. The guidelines were developed by the Federal Ministry of […]
News

Enugu Commissioner of Land Denies Allegations of Forgery, Challenges Private Firm

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Enugu State Commissioner of Land and Urban Development, Hon. Dr. Victor Nnam has described an allegation of forgery against him as false, claiming the records on ground show adherence to due process.     He had been accused by Private Estates International West Africa Limited of being culpable in the revocation of the titles […]
News

Jonathan, Africa leaders seek collaboration on Covid-19, terrorism

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called for closer collaboration among African leaders in tackling the continent’s growth and development challenges as well as recovery efforts in the post- COVID19 period.   Jonathan, who spoke during a webinar on post Covid-19 reconstruction organised by the African chapter of the International Summit Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: