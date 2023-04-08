Why partnership on healthcare by ABUAD with EKSUTH failed – Babalola

Founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola said the University and the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) could have been worthy partners in the health sector but for the refusal of the latter on the partnership agreement he sought from the hospital for training of ABUAD medical students when it newly started. The legal luminary added that the benefit currently being enjoyed by the Federal Medical Centre, Ido Ekiti, which subscribed to the arrangement, could have been that of EKSUTH. Babalola spoke on Friday at the EKSUTH 15th anniversary as Father of the Day. The university founder, who was represented by the Chief Medical Director of ABUAD Multi system Hospital, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, stated he got acquainted with the rot in public university when he was the Pro-Chancellor of University of Lagos where he was able to restore sanity to the university system, adding that ultra modern medical training was built at ABUAD to complement sound medical training for the students. According to him, “As most of you in the audience are well aware, one cannot successfully run a College of Medicine and train medical students without a functional Teaching Hospital. In the third year of our university, we started our College of Medicine and Health Sciences. ‘‘I approached the management of this hospital with the desire to use the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital for the training of our medical students. I was denied that opportunity under the pretence that the teaching hospital has its own medical school. As of then, I was well aware of teaching hospitals even in the Western world that were serving two or more medical schools as long as the carrying capacity required for the training is met. “The refusal by EKSUTH led me to have a serious discussion with the then Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti on the use of the facilities in the medical centre for the training of ABUAD medical students. We were required to upgrade the facilities at the medical centre to match up with those of a teaching hospital. I fulfilled all the prerequisite requirements consequent upon which the medical centre was upgraded to the status of a Federal Teaching Hospital and commissioned by the Minister of Health (State), Dr. Khaliru Alhassan on November 15, 2015. “Since then, ABUAD has continued to add more structures and equipment and appointed qualified teachers from among the staff of the medical centre, who are not only paid by ABUAD but are also entitled to career progression to the level of a Professor. He noted that, “After leaving UNILAG as Pro-Chancellor in 2007, I decided to set up a non-profit University and replicate what I did at the University of Lagos in the hope that the University would be run as an example of how a university should be run. Within three years, the National Universities Commission acknowledged my university as “a model, benchmark and reference point”. Years later, the same National Universities Commission endorsed the University as “the pride of University system in Nigeria. “To complement its Medical Training Program that will be void of incessant strike actions by the Doctors, I built an ultramodern 400- bed Multi-System, the best of its type around, which was commissioned at an elaborate ceremony on October 20 ,2017 and commenced full operations on March 21, 2018.’’

