Why payment of 20% salary increment may be delayed-IGP

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has assured the men of force that it is certain that their salary has been increased by 20 per cent. Baba, said through due to on-going computation for all policemen the payment of the new salary structure approved by President Muhammadu Buhari may be delayed. He urged police personnel to be patient with the police authority as computation may delay the approved increment of the salary structure. Baba, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo, speaking to officers at Osun State Police Headquarters, Osogbo assured the men of force that it is certain that their salary has been increased by 20 per cent.

