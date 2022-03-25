News

Why payment of 20% salary increment may be delayed-IGP

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has assured the men of force that it is certain that their salary has been increased by 20 per cent. Baba, said through due to on-going computation for all policemen the payment of the new salary structure approved by President Muhammadu Buhari may be delayed. He urged police personnel to be patient with the police authority as computation may delay the approved increment of the salary structure. Baba, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo, speaking to officers at Osun State Police Headquarters, Osogbo assured the men of force that it is certain that their salary has been increased by 20 per cent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari presides over FEC

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 43rd virtual Federal Executive Council, meeting at the First Lady Conference Room, Presidential Villa Abuja. Physically present at the virtual meeting are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari. Seven Ministers, […]
News

Army: How troops nabbed suspected bandit with military kits

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army, yesterday said troops operating along the Mokwa- Jebba road, arrested a fleeing bandit during a stop and search operation along the general area. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said suspect was fleeing Niger State to Ogbomosho in Oyo State, owing to intensified military operations geared […]
News

We’ll refund nomination fees to aspirants who lost primaries – PDP

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauc hi

To ensure justice, peace, equity and unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, the party yesterday decided to refund fees of members who purchased nomination forms for local government chairmanship and councillorship position, but lost out in the primaries.   This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica