Why payment of 20% salary increment may be delayed-IGP

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has assured the men of force that it is certain that their salary has been increased by 20 per cent. Baba, said through due to on-going computation for all policemen the payment of the new salary structure approved by President Muhammadu Buhari may be delayed. He urged police personnel to be patient with the police authority as computation may delay the approved increment of the salary structure. Baba, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo, speaking to officers at Osun State Police Headquarters, Osogbo assured the men of force that it is certain that their salary has been increased by 20 per cent.
Related Articles
Buhari presides over FEC
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 43rd virtual Federal Executive Council, meeting at the First Lady Conference Room, Presidential Villa Abuja. Physically present at the virtual meeting are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari. Seven Ministers, […]
Army: How troops nabbed suspected bandit with military kits
The Nigerian Army, yesterday said troops operating along the Mokwa- Jebba road, arrested a fleeing bandit during a stop and search operation along the general area. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said suspect was fleeing Niger State to Ogbomosho in Oyo State, owing to intensified military operations geared […]
We’ll refund nomination fees to aspirants who lost primaries – PDP
To ensure justice, peace, equity and unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, the party yesterday decided to refund fees of members who purchased nomination forms for local government chairmanship and councillorship position, but lost out in the primaries. This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, […]
