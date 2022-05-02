Why PDP c’ttee disqualified Ozigbo, Uzoh, Nzeribe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified its candidate at the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, from contesting the Anambra South Senatorial District.

The report of the fiveman screening committee headed by Mr Udeh Okoye said the three senatorial aspirants were screened out for varying reasons out of the nine that were screened. The committee report, which was made available to journalists, said Ozigbo was disqualified for sub-mitting his nomination form out of the stipulated time.

Also disqualified were Chief Chuma Nzeribe and Obinna Uzoh, while those who were cleared were Chief Chris Ubah, Senator Stella Oduah, Ezebiakwa Peace, Tony Nwoye, John Emeka and Uche Ekwunife.

According to the committee, consideration has been given to the documentation presented to the committee by Ozigbo. It said: “Ozigbo told the committee that he was awaiting the Su- preme Court Judgment in SC/CV/240/2022 and SC /CV/241/2022, that if the Supreme Court annuls the election he would become the Governor.

“On that basis, he concluded that there would be no need to submit the Senatorial form within the specified time, on April 27, the Supreme Court upheld the contemplated litigation. Unfortunately, by the time he submitted the Form, he was already out of time.”

On Obinna Uzoh, a businessman and former governorship aspirant, the screening committee said he lied under oath and attempted to mislead the party by declaring that he had not had court case(s) in his form.

The party said there were petitions written against him and that he deliberately misinformed or lied to the Party in his Nomination Form.

