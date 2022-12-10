‘Why PDP hasn’t held rallies in states of aggrieved govs’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it would not hold rally in the states of its aggrieved governors until the crisis in the party are resolved, saying that its contentious issues would end latest by January 2023. It will be recalled that since the flag off of the party’s presidential campaign on October 10, it has held rallies in six states. Except Lagos State, the home of Bode George, none of rallies was in the states of the aggrieved governors. A source in the party said that this was strategic.

“it is not advisable to hold rallies in these states until we are able to resolve the differences. “We know that our opponents are waiting to see what will happen, but they will be disappointed. “PDP is an organised party. Very soon, our differences will be resolved and every member of the party will be on the same page.

“If you could remember, when our candidate went to Enugu, he was warmly received by Governor Ugwuanyi. Our campaign train will receive that kind of reception in every of our states. “But we don’t want to go to any of these states until we are able to resolve the differences so that it won’t appear we want to slight anybody,” he added.

It was gathered that the party has already set up a committee to interface with the aggrieved members of the party with the aim of bringing them back to the fold. Five governors of the party (G-5), led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, are insisting on the sack of the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as condition to support the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Other members of the group are governors of Enugu, Abia, Oyo and Benue States. Some PDP leaders like former Cross River State governor Donald Duke, his Ondo State counterpart Olusegun Mimiko, former Deputy National Chairman Olabode George, including some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), also belong to the group. A source, who asked not to be named, disclosed that a committee has been set up to interface with the governors and other aggrieved members. As part of the move, Atiku, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and other PDP leaders, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan, former military leader Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), as well as former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

It was gathered that the purpose of the meetings was to solicit for their interventions towards resolving the crisis. Though the source could not say if concrete promise had been extracted from the elder statesmen, he however expressed the hope that they would intervene. “I was not at any of the meetings, but the impression we got is that the meetings were productive. “You know what is happening is ego thing. They can’t join the campaign just like that. If you recall, members of G-5 said they are open for dialogue. That means the window for reconciliation has not closed.

