Why PDP is embarking on e-registration, by Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said its wide spread and membership across the country is the main reason it is embarking on electronic registration of Nigerians. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke at the inauguration of a 19-member committee for e-registration of members, said PDP is the largest political party in Africa with members in every nook and cranny of the country. “Our party is dynamic and moves with the time, that is why it has been the desire of the party to digitalise its membership for a proper database,” Secondus stated. He disclosed that the e-registration project has been on the card since 2010, and that the choice of Governor Godwin Obaseki as chairman of the committee was because of his “background and love for data and record keeping. “We have absolute confidence that you and your team will deliver in this assignment that is expected to update the database of our party across the country. “Membership registration into our party is a continuous programme. What we are embarking on is to digitalise it for proper analysis of issues.”

