Why PDP is embarking on e-registration, by Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said its wide spread and membership across the country is the main reason it is embarking on electronic registration of Nigerians. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke at the inauguration of a 19-member committee for e-registration of members, said PDP is the largest political party in Africa with members in every nook and cranny of the country. “Our party is dynamic and moves with the time, that is why it has been the desire of the party to digitalise its membership for a proper database,” Secondus stated. He disclosed that the e-registration project has been on the card since 2010, and that the choice of Governor Godwin Obaseki as chairman of the committee was because of his “background and love for data and record keeping. “We have absolute confidence that you and your team will deliver in this assignment that is expected to update the database of our party across the country. “Membership registration into our party is a continuous programme. What we are embarking on is to digitalise it for proper analysis of issues.”
Related Articles
APC chairmanship aspirants to write qualification exams in Kaduna
The about 105 aspirants vying to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government election in Kaduna State were yesterday subjected to a qualification examinations. The examination New Telegraph gathered was sanctioned by the state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. The aspirants were told to be ready to go through […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG justifies celebration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary
…says it’ll be low key celebration The Federal Government has said that in spite of the numerous socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria, it would roll out the drums in celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1. It justified the celebration because the nation had passed through some tough historical milestones in the last six […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MACBAN seeks probe of viral audio threatening violence
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The umbrella body of Fulani, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate a viral audio threatening the lives and safety of the citizenry, especially Southern Kaduna people. While dissociating itself from the audio, the group said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)