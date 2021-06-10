News

Why PDP is embarking on e-registration, by Secondus

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said its wide spread and membership across the country is the main reason it is embarking on electronic registration of Nigerians. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke at the inauguration of a 19-member committee for e-registration of members, said PDP is the largest political party in Africa with members in every nook and cranny of the country. “Our party is dynamic and moves with the time, that is why it has been the desire of the party to digitalise its membership for a proper database,” Secondus stated. He disclosed that the e-registration project has been on the card since 2010, and that the choice of Governor Godwin Obaseki as chairman of the committee was because of his “background and love for data and record keeping. “We have absolute confidence that you and your team will deliver in this assignment that is expected to update the database of our party across the country. “Membership registration into our party is a continuous programme. What we are embarking on is to digitalise it for proper analysis of issues.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC chairmanship aspirants to write qualification exams in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The about 105 aspirants vying to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government election in Kaduna State were yesterday subjected to a qualification examinations. The examination New Telegraph gathered was sanctioned by the state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. The aspirants were told to be ready to go through […]
News

FG justifies celebration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says it’ll be low key celebration The Federal Government has said that in spite of the numerous socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria, it would roll out the drums in celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1. It justified the celebration because the nation had passed through some tough historical milestones in the last six […]
News

MACBAN seeks probe of viral audio threatening violence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The umbrella body of Fulani, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate a viral audio threatening the lives and safety of the citizenry, especially Southern Kaduna people. While dissociating itself from the audio, the group said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica