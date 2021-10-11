Why PDP is more interested in restructuring than zoning – Pearse

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUWGU, he speaks on the party’s forthcoming national convention, zoning of offices of the party, his desire to be the chairman of Lagos PDP and the 2023 general election, among other issues

Your party will be having its national convention at end of the month; do you think that the convention will bring an end to the crisis rocking the party?

The crisis in the PDP is simply because of the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; whether or not he will continue in office but that issue has been resolved. When you are suspended by your ward structure; there is no court that can save you because the court cannot adjudicate against the party.

So, it was decided right from his home that he is no longer viable in the party. We went through the process but at the end of the day, it was resolved that he is no longer the national chairman. So, we do not expect any problem at the national convention.

What do you make of the debate within the party over zoning as there are concerns that it may deepen the crisis in PDP, especially, if the party zone’s its presidential ticket to the North?

We have been zoning and dealing with issues of zoning for almost 20 years, so we understand how it works. The All Progressives Congress (APC) doesn’t know anything; they are just beginning and the first time they are going to have a convention, they are collapsing.

So, don’t compare us with them at all. In the PDP, the argument is that since this democratic dispensation that started in 1999, the South has had the presidency for about 14 of the 20 years.

Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years and Goodluck Jonathan’s six years, making it 14 years. Only Umaru Yar’Adua came in between them and he was only there for half a term for about two or three years.

Therefore, there is nothing wrong in zoning the 2023 ticket to the North. Secondly, we had a presidential candidate in 2019; Atiku Abubakar from the North and he did not win the election; he has not sat as president.

So, we cannot use the same criteria because what is happening in APC is that when the party was being formed it was on the basis of the coalition that APC South brought to it.

After all, Muhammadu Buhari has been running for many years and losing, it was only when Bola Tinubu was able to come into agreement with him that he won.

So, it was on that basis that it was agreed that after North’s two terms, power would be zoned to the South. They had that agreement but we never had that agreement. So, we don’t expect problems and let me add that in the South, the South- West, in particular has never had the opportunity of producing a national chairman of the PDP. This looks like our opportunity.

Therefore, I don’t see that as being a problem. And we welcome the national chairman as far as I’m concerned and I think that most PDP members in the South welcome the opportunity to produce another national chairman.

The national chairman is the leader of the party and I don’t understand why it has become so important that the president should come from the North or South. I have also argued that it shouldn’t be a question of zoning to North or South.

When you say you are zoning the presidency to the South like in APC, which is why they are having problems, the South-East wants it to be their own, the South-West wants it to be their own and the South- South wants it to be their own. So, it is a lot of problems. Why don’t you go for somebody who has a plan and a policy statement that is clear?

That is why for me, PDP is going to win the 2023 presidential election because we are not talking about North or South. The issue for us in PDP is restructuring of Nigeria. We must restructure this country in line with the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

Number one is decentralization of federal offices, devolution of power so that states can have some powers. In any federation, the states must have control of their resources. Then, our economy, which is being handcuffed and strangulated by this situation we have in the 1999 constitution, the exclusive list where states cannot use their natural resources to develop their land.

In the South-West, Ondo axis is sitting on the third largest deposit of Bitumen in the world. You can imagine what it can do for the six states of the zone. Enugu axis is sitting on the ninth largest deposit of natural gas in the world and they are not allowed to use it.

Abia State is an oil producing state but we don’t see it in their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). So, unless we change these rules, we will remain forever poor. If we are able to amend the constitution to reflect these changes as recommended by the 2014 Confab, we will make progress, security will be better, the economy will grow and even governance will be better.

So, you support rotational presidency?

We must consider a rotational presidency because something must give way. The president as it is right now is too powerful. The man is a demi-god. I don’t know if you heard recently that he appointed judges of the Appeal Court. I have a source that told me that 27 were appointed and out of the 27, 23 are from the North and four from the South and guess what, the four from the South, two from the South-West, two from South-South and none from the South-East.

How can you have peace in the land because if there is no justice, there won’t peace, and if there is no peace, there will be no economic development, and that is where we are.

What does the future hold for Lagos PDP ahead of the forthcoming state congress of the party?

Whoever wins this state congress is going to be declared the winner and will become the undisputed state chairman of the party because Governor Makinde of Oyo State and leaders of the party in the South- West are making sure that we have a real congress, an election.

Anybody who wants to run has been allowed to buy the forms, so that there will be no allegation of imposition. That is what will make the party strong and we all will be talking with one voice.

So, I feel that we are going to begin the process of healing and the process of growth in PDP after the congress of October 16.

Are you convinced that the party will be ready for the 2023 elections in Lagos State after the congress?

Everything will depend on the state congress. Once the party is unified after the congress, and we have a viable chairman, a position I’m running for, I will do everything possible to bring the party together as well as bring in fresh blood, dynamic young men and women who are out there.

They are already talking and potentially coming to the PDP. We will bring them in to be members of the party. As state chairman, your job is to bring in people who can win elections.

You are in the race for the chairmanship of the party, what difference are you bringing to the table apart from uniting the party?

You know what I said before about unity and I’m someone known as an arbitrator and a unifier. Nobody is imposing me on the party and once I’m able to come in, people will gravitate towards me.

If I talk, they will believe me because I talk to all the leaders even those who are not talking to themselves.

They are all my friends and leaders. If you talk people in APC, especially, our people who went to APC, they believe strongly that if I’m the state chairman, they feel safe coming back to PDP.

You are not the only one in the race for the state chairmanship position, are you threatened by any of your opponents?

Well, you have been in the media for a long time and you know all of them and you know me. Do you think that I am threatened by any of them?

Nobody comes close as far as I’m concerned. However, this is democracy, so we will go to the polls, if they win good luck so long as they don’t cheat, I don’t have a problem. We will go to the field and I don’t think I will lose.

You seem to be a supporter of Atiku Abubakar; is he your preferred presidential candidate for the PDP in 2023?

He seems to be the frontrunner. He seems to be the one that has the gravitas. He has the resources; he has name recognition; he has the personality and he has the determination and experience.

Don’t forget that in 2019, if it wasn’t for the advantage of incumbency, I don’t think Buhari would have won that election. So, here is a man who has done it before, so I feel the most important thing is to work out who will be the vice president. If we get that right, we are ready to go.

He is not the only one running; I know that Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal and Sule Lamido are interested but when you look at their records and personality, I don’t think they can match him.

What is your opinion on the general issues in the polity, the Value Added Tax (VAT) debate, open grazing and zoning of the presidency?

The VAT, first and foremost, is part of what we call the financial restructuring of Nigeria. I understand that even by law as it is now, the federal government doesn’t have the right to collect the VAT and give the states stipends.

There are other things we need to do for fiscal restructuring such as allowing the states to control their resources, so that we can generate more revenue in every state.

As for open grazing, what President Buhari is arguing is simply part of his mentality of ethnocentrism because he has been on this for a long time because he cannot see beyond Fulani expansion. All he knows is whatever he thinks is good for the Fulani, he will pursue it.

This business of open grazing is not even good for the Fulani herdsmen. What they are doing with open grazing and travelling with cows all over the place as if we are in the 18th century America with Cowboys doesn’t work anymore; it cannot work in the 21st century. How can you be asking states to give you land for a private business for your people, it is not going to work.

So, all these things the president is doing would only continue to create conflict and tension.

