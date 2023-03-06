Why PDP Protested At INEC Headquarters – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has revealed why his party held a protest match at the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

Speaking at the gate of INEC headquarters in Abuja, the former Vice President said his party protested because all the provisions of the current Electoral law were completely contravened.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku led party leaders and governors to the electoral umpire office in Abuja to protest the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Among party leaders present were the National Chairman, Prof. Iyorchia Ayu and other members of the National Working Committee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara, Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambwal and Governor Ahmed Finitiri.

Speaking further, Atiku said, “All the provisions of the current Electoral law have been completely contravened. We were protesting and then INEC was not listening and went on to announce the result.

“That is why we are protesting. We have the right to protest and it will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day.

“We have the right to protest under the constitution, and it doesn’t stop us from going to the court.”

This news platform had last week reported that Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi lost the Feb. 25 Presidential election to the APC’s Bola Tinubu.

Like this: Like Loading...