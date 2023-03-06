2023 Elections Politics

Why PDP Protested At INEC Headquarters – Atiku

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has revealed why his party held a protest match at the National Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

Speaking at the gate of INEC headquarters in Abuja, the former Vice President said his party protested because all the provisions of the current Electoral law were completely contravened.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku led party leaders and governors to the electoral umpire office in Abuja to protest the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Among party leaders present were the National Chairman, Prof. Iyorchia Ayu and other members of the National Working Committee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara, Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambwal and Governor Ahmed Finitiri.

Speaking further, Atiku said, “All the provisions of the current Electoral law have been completely contravened. We were protesting and then INEC was not listening and went on to announce the result.

“That is why we are protesting. We have the right to protest and it will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day.

“We have the right to protest under the constitution, and it doesn’t stop us from going to the court.”

This news platform had last week reported that Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi lost the Feb. 25 Presidential election to the APC’s Bola Tinubu.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ekiti Guber: CNPP urges INEC to prosecute electoral offenders

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to identify, arrest and diligently prosecute all those behind the vote-buying that characterized last weekend’s governorship election in Ekiti State. CNPP, which gave the charge in its congratulatory message to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyabanji […]
Politics

Ararile: Nigeria should return to parliamentary system of govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  HRM Lucky Ochuko Ararile is the Ovie of Umiaghwa Abraka kingdom in Delta State. The retired Air Vice Marshal is a veteran Nigerian Air Force pilot who participated actively in ECOMOG peace keeping operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone. In this interview, he speaks on some national issue including insecurity, calls for restructuring and […]
Politics

Election: Atmosphere tense, three-month interlude needed before handover – Ladi Thompson

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

…says presidential candidates should form interim government Rev Ladi Peter Thompson is a security consultant and strategist thinker. In this interview with ANDREW IRO-OKUNGBOWA, he said the atmosphere in the country in the build up to the forthcoming general election remains tense. He is, however, calling on relevant stakeholders to pause from the proposed general […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica