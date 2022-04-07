Why PDP should zone presidential ticket to South East, by Ikeyina

Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina, a former senator, who represented Anambra Central Senatorial District, is a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In this interview, he speaks on why the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South East, restructuring of the country, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo has demanded that former President Goodluck Jonathan must support a president of South East extraction given the level of support Ndigbo gave him when he was president. What are your thoughts on that?

The demand by the Igbo leadership is reasonable. What do you expect from President Jonathan short of giving us his support? I agree with them when they said that the Igbo spirit will be against the former president if he fails to support the realization of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023. If you have been following political development in the country, especially after Jonathan lost that election in 2015, you will notice comments by some people that Ndigbo don’t deserve anything good from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government because they didn’t contribute to his emergence.

The people of the South-East gave total support to former President Jonathan and there is speculation that Ndigbo are suffering under the Buhari administration because of the support they gave to Jonathan. There are reports that some northern All Progressives Congress (APC) governors were planning Jonathan’s return to presidency. I don’t want to believe that because Jonathan knows and his conscience will tell him that he should support Ndigbo given the sacrifices that they made for him. That is a gesture he has to reciprocate and nothing short of that is expected.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said that the South-West doesn’t have any reason to vie for presidency in 2023. The elder statesman was quoted to have frowned at the continued political exclusion of the South-East region. Can you react to that?

I respect Ayo Adebanjo because he is a man who stands on the side of truth at all times. He is detribalized and would like to see a peaceful and united Nigeria. I will confidently tell you that Pa Adebanjo is a patriotic Nigerian. If you look at it, the Yoruba have had a fair share of power since 1999, with eight years of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would have completed eight years as vice president by May, 2023. Don’t you think that it will heighten injustice for anybody from the South-West to want to aspire to that office in 2023, when a major ethnic group has never tested that position? It will be unfair, unjust and unpatriotic as well as against the national spirit and interest to deny Ndigbo this opportunity and for the rest of the people to pretend as if they don’t exist or that they are not a part of Nigeria.

You said that it is unfair for any person from the South-West to aspire for presidency in 2023, but a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has declared his ambition. What are your thoughts about that?

Like I said in a previous interview on this issue, no leader in history has ever been indifferent about who would succeed him and President Buhari will not be an exception. If we care about Nigeria and want the country to remain united, we wouldn’t divide this country by our actions. It is expected that Mr. President must have a critical role in the emergence of his own successor. To this effect, it is important for the President not to lose sight of political developments that may be injurious to national unity and corporate existence of the country. It is the national expectation that Mr. President continues his policy of national healing and reconciliation to a logical conclusion. There is no doubt that in the history of Nigeria right from Nnamdi Azikiwe era, Ndigbo have demonstrated the highest virtues of patriotism and genuine nationalistic propensities. It is a known fact that by character, what defines Ndigbo is friendliness and peaceful coexistence with others regardless of tribe, religion or race, Ndigbo are market people, travelers, entrepreneurs or business men. Ndigbo are widely travelled people. They live and invest in all parts of the country and so I will say that they know Nigeria very well. We are not lacking people with competence and I would like to say that we have many competent personalities that can confront and solve Nigeria’s perennial and endemic socio- political problems and guarantee peaceful coexistence for all the citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion or race.

You said that Ndigbo are greatly travelled people and the fact that they live and invest in any part of the country. Even Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State supported that position when he said that Ndibgo can make Sambisa Forest an investment arena. Can you elaborate?

The South-East people are widely travelled people as I mentioned earlier and I am sure that everyone can attest to that. An Igbo man should be considered for president because Ndigbo know the country more than any other people. They are very industrious and adventurous people, and like Governor Ikpeazue said, the Sambisa Forest, where people may be afraid to go because of the presence of the Boko Haram can be turned into an investment arena. Ndigbo are pan-Nigerians who live and invest everywhere in the country and so they are stakeholders everywhere. That more than anything else, qualifies them for that position. And as I keep saying, the competent people to do the job are not lacking. I agree totally with Ikpeazu that one of the qualifications that Ndigbo have is the fact that they understand and know Nigeria better than the other ethnic groups. All they need is the support of the other regions to achieve that.

You are very passionate about seeing the South-East region produce President Buhari’s successor. What are your thoughts on the position of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be abandoned if it fails to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East in 2023?

There is nothing as good as a reward system. If someone or a group of people have done something good, they must be rewarded. The South-East has been very committed and loyal to the PDP, so Chief Edwin Clark is not far from the truth. The party should be the first to zone the presidency to the South-East region because it has benefitted so much from the zone in terms of support. If Chief Clark said that if the PDP abandons the South- East region, the South- South region will also abandon the party; that is what a patriotic Nigerian should be saying. He is in the class of Pa Ayo Adebanjo and I share their thoughts. They want the best for Nigeria. It was gladdening to hear him emphasise that it was the turn of core Igbos to produce the next president of Nigeria, and insisting that those from related ethnic nationalities should support Ndigbo. He emphatically said that when he said that he wanted a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction, that he didn’t mean someone from Delta or Rivers states or anywhere but a person from core South-East Igbo. He knew what he was saying and I appreciate him for that. I want other well-meaning Nigerians to think in that direction for the unity of our country.

You were part of a recent meeting, where the Southern and Middle Belt leaders insisted on restructuring of Nigeria before the 2023 general election. Do you think that the demand is feasible?

It is feasible. The insecurity in the country is frightening. State police is a sine qua non in a federal system of government. The effect of the monopoly of internal security by the Federal Government is the unprecedented dire state of insecurity in the country; a situation where the designation of governor of a state as the Chief Security Officer of the state is a ruse without being in control of the state’s security apparatus. We only demanded for the harmonization and implementation of the reports of the 2014 National Conference and the 2018 All Progressives Congress Committee on True Federalism rather than the current cosmetic constitutional amendment, which is a drain on the resources of the country and can’t address fundamental issues, including fiscal federalism. The basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power.

