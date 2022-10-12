Why PDP will take over Kwara in 2023 –Shittu

Kola Shittu is a two-term member of the House of Representatives and immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State. In this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he speaks on the party’s chances in the 2023 general election and the crisis rocking the party at the national level, among other issues

prepared is your party for the 2023 elections in Kwara State?

As the campaigns by political parties have commenced across the country, it is clear that the PDP is the most prepared political party in the country. This has been demonstrated by the prompt inauguration of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and the release of the Five-Point Agenda of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. No other party has achieved this.

Going by the defeat suffered by the PDP in the 2019 general election in Kwara State, do you think the party can still return to power in the state as being touted by some chieftains of the party?

I make bold to say that PDP will return to power in Kwara State by 2023 due to many reasons. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed woefully in its promises to the electorate. Also, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has destroyed his party in the state by excluding his associates in governance and the party. The citizens have also lost confidence in his leadership; he is an absentee governor.

But it was reported that the APC has resolved its crisis in the state and many aggrieved members who left have started returning to the party. What is your take on that?

As a matter of fact, the crisis in Kwara APC has not been resolved and can never be resolved. It is so deep. You may not realize it. But we in politics know what is happening and what it is all about.

The ruling APC in Kwara State has even declared that the PDP will lose woefully in Kwara North, where your party picked its governorship candidate form. What is your reaction to the assumption?

The PDP will win in Kwara North because it is the desire of the people of the area to have the governorship position back after so many years of looking for it. The PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman, from Kwara North is very popular and wellloved by his people. The APC government has not impressed Kwara North with its developmental agenda.

No good roads, no water, no good healthcare, no electricity. You said the APC administration in Kwara State has not impressed Kwara North in its developmental agenda but the party claims that the senatorial district has not witnessed the kind of developmental strides it is experiencing under Governor AbdulRazaq… Have you personally visited Kwara North? Go and investigate the so-called development strides. I bet you will be disappointed in the government.

Going by the foregoing observations, what do you think are the chances of your party in Kwara State in the 2023 elections?

The chances of PDP in Kwara State in the coming 2023 general election are very bright. It can be felt in town. The ruling party APC and the governor have failed woefully in developing the state. So, there is nothing stopping the PDP from winning back the state in 2023. I can categorically tell you that it is a fait accompli.

Do you think the presidential candidate of your party will win in 2023 in view of the crisis rocking the party, particularly at the national level?

The crisis in our party will be resolved within the PDP family. The party is such a big party that you expect misunderstandings from time to time. You will recall that the aggrieved persons have always reiterated that they will ensure the victory of the PDP in all the polls. And Atiku is the most experienced and wanted candidate by Nigerians in the coming presidential election in 2023.

You said the crisis rocking the PDP will be resolved within the PDP family. Do you think that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, can still be placated going by his utterances and moves, which tend to be deepening the crisis in the party?

The media has been very particular about Governor Wike. Are you aware that some of his notable and influencing followers are already backing out from him? You may not know but it is true. If he insists on the crisis, he may eventually find himself alone. I’m sure he will not want that to happen to him. Wike’s attitude cannot affect Atiku and PDP’s fortunes in the coming elections but I believe Wike will retrace his steps.

As a chieftain of the PDP and former chairman of the party in Kwara State, what will you proffer as solution to the lingering crisis?

As a former PDP chairman in Kwara State, I see the nearness of a resolution to the crisis in sight. So, continuous dialogue with the aggrieved persons or groups is the solution. However, the status quo should remain until after the general election in 2023.

As the campaigns gains momentum, what is your admonition to all political parties and party gladiators?

With the commencement of the campaigns, my advice to all political parties is for them to ensure peaceful campaigns, no abuses, and no hooliganism. They should be guided by the electoral guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

What is your advice to the electorate, security agencies, electoral umpire and the youth?

INEC should ensure free, fair and credible elections, while the electorate and security agents should be guided by the electoral law and election guidelines issued by INEC. To the youth, one can only advise them to shy away from thuggery. The youth have numerical strength, so they should focus on electing leaders of proven integrity and character.

