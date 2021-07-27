‘Why peace is necessary in oil producing communities’

The chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Smart Asekutu, in this interview with OLA JAMES, speaks on the recent security challenge in the council and interventions by the government to ensure peace in the area. Excepts:

What is the situation with security in Warri North Local Government Area, especially with the killing and maiming of some members of the community vigilante group by some persons believed to be militants?

There is peace in Warri North now. First of all, all the things that happened in the past few weeks were things that people did not planned for. There were miscreants going about kidnapping and doing all kinds of things.

And this set of persons that they brutally killed were people, who accepted amnesty and the Federal Government is paying them stipends to maintain peace in the area. It is so painful that these people did not renege on their responsibility of maintaining peace at any time.

They have grouped themselves to act as vigilante in the waterways and they have been up to the task.

And even at this point, they were going round to talk to themselves and to see how they can reach out to the miscreants, who have been involved in criminality in the area by appealing to them to embrace peace.

It was these miscreants, whom they were trying to talk to so that turned round and laid ambush for killing some of them and maiming others.

So far, we have seen about four corpses and some others are still missing. People are still searching for them to see if they are still alive. It is so painful because these vigilantes, who were killed are known to us and they have been doing their legitimate job to ensure that the environment is peaceful.

I want to use this medium to call on some of the oil companies operating in the area not make things difficult for us.

They have some kind of understandings with the communities, but when they start work, they would not want to keep to the terms of the terms of the agreements.

Some communities in the council have continued to decry activities of some oil companies operating in their areas. What is your administration doing ensure a cordial relationship?

Do you know that when I came on board, there was an incident of oil spillage in the area? The communities occupied the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) flow station in protest.

I had to go to the site with my team to talk to the people. When we came back to the council, we made available relief materials to the people because the spill covered the whole waterways.

Thank God for the governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who understood the situation in the area and made some relief materials available which we also shared to all the communities. After that, we expected that NPDC, as a very responsible company that owes corporate social responsibility to the people, to at least show some concern.

We wrote and invited them for a talk but they refused to come. We decided to go to them to talk to see how we can achieve some level of peace. This is because the company is there to work to make profit, and when the company maintains peace, both parties will benefit mutually.

But the company is not doing that. It is when there are problems that they will run to us to ask us to talk to our people. We must not wait for troubled times to see if we are together or not. This is unacceptable.

The company needs peace more than every other person in the area. The people live in the environment but the company’s facilities and personnel are in the area.

The company as an entity should be able to maintain peace and support the programme of the government, so that we can be comfortable working and living in the area. Even the companies themselves need a peaceful environment to work.

Has the company or its activities any link with the recent attacks and killings that took place in the area?

No!

But these suspected criminals that are fighting against the genuine vigilantes, if we do not deal with them and subsequently, the waterway is closed, the company and its personnel cannot move.

The lives of the people in the company’s premises are not safe. But when problem is coming they don’t want to come to the table and see how we can plan and work together in synergy to address it and restore peace.

But they forget that when problem comes, their operations, directly or indirectly, will be affected.

Do you know that during that pill, the company even tried to say that it was a third party action and all that, which was not true. But we didn’t want to compound the problem. I went to the place where the leakage occurred; it was deep down the river bed.

But rather than wait for a joint inspection to be carried out to identify the leakage and the cause, Chevron hurriedly dispatched a diver down to the location of the spill alone. The diver went into the water and came out but the leakage continued.

Is the waterway open and free for movement now?

Yes, the waterway has been opened and there is free movement in the area now. There is no problem in Warri North Local Government Area now.

I also want to use this medium to encourage everybody to maintain peace and go about their normal duty. They should not give themselves to rumour mongering.

