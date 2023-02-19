Faith

Why people shun the right path (1)

Posted on Author Bishop Dr. Abiodun Akinteye Comment(0)

There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” Proverbs 14:12
Choosing to do the right thing is by choice, not by luck. But in our today’s world, why is that every wrong doing becomes right and right things becomes wrong? The answer to this is not far from Apostle Paul’s word to the church in Corinthians, “In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.” 2Corinthians 4:4.
The happenings around us corroborate this. Knowing what is good but doing the wrong things and vice versa. When God created man, He gave man the power to choose between life and death. Do you realize that where you are today is partly as a result of the decisions you made yesterday? Most times, godly choices do not look good because God is not out to impress you. “And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil and now lest he put forth his hand, and take also the tree of life and eat and live forever”Genesis 3:22. From the above text you see that man willingly chose evil. Man made the choice to disobey God. And in verses 23 and 24 of Genesis 3, man was eventually driven out of the garden and a strong angel was put to guard the garden. God had initially given long life to man. But because of disobedience which led man to make the wrong decision, man lost his inheritance.
Disobedience is simply you making the wrong choices. Your disobedience to any instruction be it divine or natural is determined by your power

 

