Why Peter Obi'll win February 25 presidential election, by Datti

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has expressed confidence that his party will win next weekend’s presidential election. Baba- Ahmed expressed this confidence at a press conference on Friday, explaining that his optimism is based on the fact that LP is the only party properly configured to win the 2023 presidential election. According to him, out of 18 political parties that filed candidates for the election, 15 could not actually go round the country to campaign, saying, “So we can comfortably say that 15 have fallen behind. There are three main parties now contesting 2023 presidential elections. “Out of the three, two have mis-configured themselves to win the 2023 presidential election; one of them, one party standing,” he added.

He stated that the reason why the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won’t win the poll, saying “What could not happen in 2015 cannot happen in 2023. They have made a fundamental error and they will pay by losing this election.”

He noted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also in 2015, said the reason it lost the election was because it was the turn of the North. “It cannot therefore, be the turn of the North again. Any responsible organisation that calls itself a political party, for that matter presenting a presidential candidate must respect the diversity of Nigeria. “A vote for the Labour Party is a vote for a secure and progressive nation. It is a vote for unity, and an appreciation that our diversity is a major strength which we must promote to our advantage,” he asserted. The vice presidential candidate stated that the LP presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi has changed the dynamics of Nigerian politics for good. Datti promised that LP would offer Nigerians a leadership with character, proven records of competence, trust, knowledge and compassion.

 

