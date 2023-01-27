Why Police are threatening to go on strike again

A gain, men and women of the Nigerian Police are threatening to go on strike over the nonpayment of their six months’ salary arrears.

The threat

Some of the police personnel affected in the salary arrears include; Inspectors, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police and Chief Superintendents of Police. The aggrieved policemen have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police to pay up their six months arrears before the election.

Some of the dissatisfied policemen who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity complained that it was unfair that despite the risk they are taking to protect the country yet their salary arrears are not paid by the authorities concerned. A police source who spoke on behalf of other dissatisfied personnel said immediately after the #End- SARS protests in 2021 the Federal Government in its wisdom increased the Police salary and the increment took effect in July 2022. Police then paid one month arrears and promised to pay the remaining arrears immediately.

Those who were paid where from level 3 to level 7, and what was paid to them was small compared to what they were supposed to earn. But those from level 8 and above were not paid. The police source added that, the nonpayment of the remaining arrears to those from level 8 and above has affected their moral.

He said: “We believe the Inspector General of Police would soon retire from the Force, that was why we want the whole world to know what we are going through. We also want to get our arrears in full before the IGP leaves, because he is the only one who can help us. “Majority of us are not happy with what we are going through. We are not doing these to tarnish the office of the IGP, but let him assist us with the payment of the remaining arrears before 2023 election. We also want him to know that we are not happy. All we want is our money.” He noted that it was as a result of the none payment of some of the police personnel’s arrears that prompted them to plan to embark on strike in Lagos, Borno, Yobe and some other parts of the country. Another aggrieved police personnel told our correspondent that President Buhari in 2021 approved a new salary structure for them.

He said the approved police salary structure for which implementation was supposed to have commenced in January 2022 only started in July 2022, with only one month arrears of payment, with six months outstanding. “After we had exhausted every channel to reach out to the authority concerned, yet our arrears was not paid, that’s why we are appealing to the police authority to pay us our money. “Nigerians should please help us out; the Nigerian government is not ready to pay our outstanding arrears. We are angry and ready to protest and embark on a strike action if that will solve our problem. We are aware of the protest consequences, but we are tired.” Meanwhile, the police authorities had warned the officers planning to embark on protest to stop or be ready to face the consequences.

Police signal

In the police signal obtained by our correspondent, personnel serving in Zone 15 were asked to be professional and shun any protest which could lead to mutiny. The signal that was sent out from the Force Headquarters on January 16, 2023 and addressed to all Commissioners of Police read in parts: “It has come to the notice of the Inspector General of Police in Lagos State Police Command are planning to embark on protest, over misinformation of none payment of the arrears of salary from January to June 2022. “It should be noted that payment of arrears from January to June 2022 had been made for all Constables up to unconfirmed Inspectors as the funds released by the Federal Government couldn’t pay all personnel, as a result the IGP in his magnanimity ordered that payment should be started from Constables upward. While those at the cadres level would be paid as soon as funds is released by the Federal Government.” Our correspondent also gathered that one Inspector Daniel Ezeaku attached to the Lagos State Police Command was allegedly arrested over the weekend and moved to Abuja where he is currently being detained over his alleged involvement in the planned strike.

Security expert’s reaction

Reacting to the issue, a former director at the State Security Service, Mr. Dennis Amachree said it is not possible for policemen to embark on strike, because there is no reason for that. “Second, the police don’t pay salaries because they are under IPPIS. Third, my enquiries showed that the arrears of personnel from constable to unconfirmed Inspector had been paid. All other outstanding arrears will need cash backing.

“From what I gathered, senior officers are also affected, while they wait for the next cash disbursement. As we approach the general elections, the renegade section of the media needs to be responsible when it comes to reporting on the law enforcement and security agencies.” Another security expert, Mr. Raymond Tedujaiye said what the police are saying about strike is just mere threat, saying no policeman dare embark on strike, it’s against their rule of engagement. He said it is bad for any agencies to owe its staff their salary, that act, he said has given policemen the opportunity to commit crime, adding that it is senseless to deny any staff their payment.

“It is unheard off for a government and its agency to deny police officers their salary or some ranks, where do they expect them to get their salary to take care of their children and family members.” It would be recalled that in March, 2022, Policemen and women planned to go on a two-weeks warning strike across the nation beginning on March 26 in protest against poor working condition.

The morale of police officers was said to be at its low ebb, with many grumbling about poor salaries, a lack of genuine welfare benefits and outdated weapons. They are also unhappy with the continuous killing of their colleagues by armed robbers and terrorists, without adequate compensation for their families. In a letter to the authorities, the representatives of the aggrieved police officers demanded improved conditions of service, particularly salary increase and provision of modern weapons as they tackle the security challenges facing the country. The letter reads: “The Nigeria government lied about the increment of police salary on March 10, 2022.

It had been observed with utmost dissatisfaction how the Federal Government and the Minister of Police Affairs lied to the general public about the increment of our salaries. “It had always been discussed on every occasion that the increment would be done since the incident of the #EndSARS protest that led to the loss of many lives of the men of the force.

“More so, it had been observed by the men of the force that there’s nothing good the Federal Government would do for the police, because they had already made an announcement that they’ve increased our salary which is not true. “With the lackadaisical attitude of the government and the Ministry of Police Affairs, it shows that there was nothing like a salary increment.” The aggrieved police officers insisted they deserved to be treated with respect by the government as they protect almost every political personality. They lamented that they are treated like slaves despite their contribution to national development. “We don’t have good salaries and our gratuities are very poor compared to what’s obtainable in other parts of the world,” they said. The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, when contacted to react to the threat didn’t respond to the message sent to him.

