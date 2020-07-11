Why Police freed me despite several robberies –Suspect

A suspected armed robber, Enioluwa Adedayo (aka Judgement), has explained why police allowed him to go knowing full well that he had carried out several robbery operations in Lagos and Oyo states. The 23-year-old suspect, described as one of the most dreaded robbers in Ibadan, had been terrorising Oyo State and parts of Lagos State. According to the police, Adedayot and members of his gang carried out operations on motorcycles, dispossessing victims of valuables at gunpoint, despite been arrested and released in the past for robbery.

Recalling his arrest and release, he said: “There was a time we went to rob a man after we got information he had money in his house. We were six men that went for the operation, but we didn’t succeed. People heard us and chased after us. “While running, I broke my leg and was caught and handed over to the police. I spent a month in police detention and was released when the pains from my leg worsened. The people that brought me to the police station also stopped coming. “I went home, where my colleagues, Corporal and others took care of me.

Corporal and the rest of the gang con-tinued to go for operations and would bring my own share to me. I rejoined the gang after I got well.” He started off as a motorcycle thief in 2016 and graduated into robbery in 2018. He told police that he has lost count of his robberies.

He is presently a guest of the Operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Oyo State, annex. The operatives, in Oyo State, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Babakaka, got information about Judgement’s activities in March 2020 and started investigating him. He was tracked to his girlfriend’s place, where he went to receive treatment for gunshot injuries. After his arrest, Judgement assisted police in the arrest of a gang member, Sunday Olubushe aka Ajegunle. A police source said: “The three-man-gang of robbers is headed by Judgement. Other members are Tunde and Lekan. The gang has carried out a series of operations, using motorcycles. They also operated in Osun and Lagos states. “They target people going to work and those returning from vigils. They have robbed several internet fraudsters and business owners.”

Like this: Like Loading...