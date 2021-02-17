Why political parties lack internal democracy by Na’Abba

Umar Ghali Na’Abba is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives. In this interview monitored by ANAYO EZUGWU on Arise Television, he speaks on the lack of internal democracy in political parties, 2023 general election, political leadership recruitment, among others

With the level of internal crisis in most political parties in Nigeria, will you say that there are still political parties with internal democracy in the country?

Of course, there are political parties in Nigeria. I was a member of three of them and these three are the largest political parties in the country. And what is sad is that almost everything done by these political parties is in the breach as far as democracy is concerned. And that is why, because political parties are the vehicles within which leadership is recruited, we have found ourselves in this sorry situation because they have obliterated internal democracy. Today, most people don’t go through primary elections in political parties and win or lose fairly and freely.

The political parties have been hijacked and a few people decide who contests for what within a political party. Unknown to most Nigerians, in this process, most of the ills besetting this country emanate from this lack of internal democracy or this obliteration of internal democracy.

This is the reason you find out that within the political parties we have, mostly the larger ones known to Nigerians, so many cleavages exist and there is a general lack of trust among the membership in both parties. Nigerians should worry particularly that we are in this state of insecurity and people are looking forward to 2023 to be able to elect a new set of leaders and how that is going to happen peacefully is a subject of discussion among various serious politicians.

You said political parties have been hijacked, who does the hijacking; can you take us through the process of how candidates are being selected by the parties?

In both political parties the governors in the states are the leaders of these parties and at the national level, the president is the leader of the party in his political party. Some of us believed then and still believe that this is an aberration because each political party has a structure, a leadership elected by the people and that tradition must continue.

But we find ourselves in a situation whereby since the beginning, that is 1999 to 2000, we have had a situation and which still exist whereby when congresses took place in the parties, you find out that the rules are laid down in order to favour the candidates of the state governors.

At times, elections do not even take place at all and we, therefore, have a situation whereby state governors take control of the political parties they won the election in. And they decide because most of the time, what we have during primary elections are delegate elections and they decide which delegates participate in the election. And they decide who is going to get elected so that anybody who is not in the good book of the governor cannot contest and win elections in the party successfully.

The governors decide who contests what, whether it is an election to the House of Representatives, Senate, State House of Assembly, chairmanship of local governments, and even councilors. And through this process, governors have hijacked politics from the people to the government houses whereby in the last few years of an administration, you find out that people troop to the government houses for them to be anointed by the governors. So, in effect, this has obliterated internal democracy and people cannot run and win elections in the political parties if they are not in the good books of the governors and that is why you find out that the polity has become less vibrant and this has effected many institutions of governance. For example today, if you go to the state assemblies you find out that most of them do not even know how to manage not to talk of even legislate.

If you go there, you will find out that even attendance is very minimal in the state assemblies. In the National Assembly, you find out that attendance is very poor these days because a lot of members who find themselves there only arrived at the legislature not because they are interested in going to do legislative jobs, but because their governors want them in the National Assembly. And once they go there, they don’t know what to do. So, this obliteration of internal democracy has far-reaching effects and that is why we have an economy that refused to grow, the polity has refused to grow and our political parties have not been allowed to grow.

Nothing is growing in this coun-try, it is like we are in a vicious cycle and that is why we have this situation where all the indices of a failed state are with us. This is because we don’t simply govern ourselves the way we are supposed to govern ourselves. We don’t run our democracy the way it is supposed to be run.

A lot of people are saying that there is no clear ideological difference between PDP and APC, how do we begin to rethink what a political party should be?

The fact of the matter is that these political parties have their manifestos and the ideologies of the parties are spelled out in these manifestos. But what is happening is that nobody talks about the manifesto and this is because this issue of internal democracy has placed us in a situation where people don’t ask certain questions. In the Second Republic, for example, I knew that the National Party of Nigeria, which was ruling the country between 1979 and 1983 had an ideology. They had in their manifesto this idea of housing and agriculture and when they came on board they embarked on mass housing and they embarked on what they called agric revolution.

In my state, Kano, where the Peoples Redemption Party was in power, emphasizes was on rural development, rural electrification, rural water supply , and so on. And in four years that party was in power, I saw a lot of projects that had to do with the masses.

Let me say briefly that the erosion of internal democracy has led to erosion of competition because when you have aspirers who want to contest for any position, they compete to become the candidate of the party at whatever level. And through this competition, the intellect is consistently improved and therefore, the election is not just about going to vote, there are functions where a lot of things happen that are not easily visible to the people. This competition is necessary for the growth and development of each country that is one benefit democracy confer on any community. And that ability and chance to compete is lost and because it is lost, the intellects of Nigerians in the last 20 years have been regressing. It doesn’t matter what books you read, it doesn’t matter what intellectual activities you are engaged in, what is important is that the polity must go along with social functions and responsibility.

Because we have lost that and because sycophancy has become the in-thing in politics, if you are a sycophant enough you can get anything. So, this desire for people to improve themselves in order to compete has been lost. People don’t improve themselves because sycophancy has become the basis with which people are elected into political offices or selected to go and occupy political offices.

A lot of people don’t believe that they should improve themselves and this is very dangerous for our country. There are a lot of things we have lost and I believe that we must do whatever we can, particularly in leadership that has authority, whether is in the state or federal government, this idea of obliteration of internal democracy must be looked at and get Nigerian political parties back to a situation whereby internal democracy must be strictly observed in our political parties.

And sanctions must be imposed on any person who sabotages internal democracy because we are losing a lot of things. If you look at the quality of leadership in this country from 1999 to date, it has been falling. Look at what we have today and it is going to continue, it is not going to improve. We have to take this issue very seriously.

How do we correct this situation, do you have any hope ahead of 2023 that we will have proper political parties that can be properly organized for the common good?

My experience and understanding in the last 20 years is that merchants have arrested our political system. They have captured our political system to the effect that whenever anybody seeks office, he needs to have capital. Either his own capital or he must be sponsored by certain people. But what is worst is that you find out that this situation has been leading us to a situation where there is more corruption on a daily basis in politics because a lot of people participate just to come and steal as much as they want and go away with it.

It is very difficult in our circumstance to eliminate these kinds of things. But what is sad is that these things are now default and because they have become a default almost every politician in this country is getting frustrated because they cannot participate. They have been marginalized and they can’t do anything about it because of this issue of mercantilism.

Like this: Like Loading...