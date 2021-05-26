News

Why politicians, students, must undergo drug test – Marwa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The need for politicians seeking public office and students seeking admission into higher institutions to undergo drug integrity tests has again been emphasised by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig.-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd). Marwa stated this yesterday in Abuja while delivering a paper on; ‘Drug Abuse and National Security Chal-lenge: Way Forward,’ as the guest speaker at the fifth anniversary lecture of presidential diary magazine. He said as elections came up in the states and across the country, there was the need for the people to entrust the management of their treasury and their wellbeing in the hands of politicians that had clear minds because no public office holder under the influence of drugs can think straight. He said the same thing applied to students seeking admission into higher institutions. He said because of the evidence-based strong nexus between drug abuse and security challenges across the country, concerted efforts must be made towards tackling the drug scourge headlong.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why we killed 72-year-old woman during robbery operation in Ogun, by suspect

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Two brothers, Akinola Akeem and Mayowa Akeem and their native doctor, Odunta Moses, aka Koba, have been arrested for robbery and murdering 72-year-old woman, Mrs. Christiana Olutokunbo, at the Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun State. The old woman was killed after the gang stormed her residence, where she lived with her husband, Pa Olutokunbo, in […]
News

APC to sanction Abe, Marafa,others over court cases

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee may soon sanction Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Kabiru Marafa, former Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, and others for failure to withdraw cases against the party and its members in court. The members had dragged the party and its members to court in their […]
News

Cocoa now our major source of revenue –C’River

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Cross River State Government has said that Cocoa, and not oil is currently the major source of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through which the state government has continued to undertake various infrastructural development. Special Adviser to the State Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Ofuka, disclosed this yesterday during the inspection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica