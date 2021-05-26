Why politicians, students, must undergo drug test – Marwa

The need for politicians seeking public office and students seeking admission into higher institutions to undergo drug integrity tests has again been emphasised by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig.-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd). Marwa stated this yesterday in Abuja while delivering a paper on; ‘Drug Abuse and National Security Chal-lenge: Way Forward,’ as the guest speaker at the fifth anniversary lecture of presidential diary magazine. He said as elections came up in the states and across the country, there was the need for the people to entrust the management of their treasury and their wellbeing in the hands of politicians that had clear minds because no public office holder under the influence of drugs can think straight. He said the same thing applied to students seeking admission into higher institutions. He said because of the evidence-based strong nexus between drug abuse and security challenges across the country, concerted efforts must be made towards tackling the drug scourge headlong.
