News

Why pool of deposits in closed banks remain unclaimed –NDIC

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said limited understanding and misconception of the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Nigeria was responsible for the pool of unclaimed deposits following bank closures. Executive Director (Corporate Services) of NDIC, (Mrs) Omolola Abiola- Edewor stated yesterday in Abuja while delivering her keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Sensitization Seminar for Judges of the Federal High Court which had the theme: “ the challenges to deposit insurance law and practice in Nigeria.”

NDIC statement issued by Head, public Affairs, Bashir A. Nuhu quoted Edewor, as saying that the phenomenon informed the concerted efforts by NDIC to continuously collaborate with the Judiciary and other stakeholders in promoting sound knowledge and understanding of the deposit insurance system over the years.

Abiola-Edewor, who said the situation was a global challenge to deposit insurance system commended the active collaboration by the honourable judges of the Federal High Court and the National Judicial Institute in the last nine years that the corporation commenced the annual seminar.

She said the NDIC would continue to jealously guard the relationship with the Judiciary. She added that the current economic situation occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic has further underscored the need to strengthen the collaboration towards enhancing the stability of the financial system.

While describing judgments against the Corporation for liabilities of failed banks under liquidation as another challenge confronting the corporation, the Executive Director noted that effective resolution of legal issues affecting the administration of the deposit insurance system was critical to the enhancement of safety and soundness of the banking system.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic nomination as their presidential candidate in the November election. Biden’s nomination came on the second night of the party’s virtual National Convention under the theme, “Leadership Matters”. His emergence followed the announcement of votes by party delegates from across the country via video messages. The candidate immediately took […]
News

#EndSARS: Afenifere, Abiodun ask Ndigbo to disregard quit notice

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Olufemi Adediran

Against the backdrop of a viral video on social media where Ndigbo were threatened to vacate South West zone of the country, the Pan- Yoruba Socio-political organization, Afenifere and the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, have asked Ndigbo to discountenance the alleged quit order.   Afenifere and Abiodun, who reignited their commitment to one […]
News

INEC confirms indirect primary for Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday confirmed that indirect mode of primary would be adopted for the July 20, 2020 shadow election of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The confirmation was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Ambassador Rufus Akeju. With the REC’s confirmation, the rumour over the mode of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: