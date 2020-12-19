Why pool of deposits in closed banks remain unclaimed –NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said limited understanding and misconception of the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Nigeria was responsible for the pool of unclaimed deposits following bank closures. Executive Director (Corporate Services) of NDIC, (Mrs) Omolola Abiola- Edewor stated yesterday in Abuja while delivering her keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Sensitization Seminar for Judges of the Federal High Court which had the theme: “ the challenges to deposit insurance law and practice in Nigeria.”

NDIC statement issued by Head, public Affairs, Bashir A. Nuhu quoted Edewor, as saying that the phenomenon informed the concerted efforts by NDIC to continuously collaborate with the Judiciary and other stakeholders in promoting sound knowledge and understanding of the deposit insurance system over the years.

Abiola-Edewor, who said the situation was a global challenge to deposit insurance system commended the active collaboration by the honourable judges of the Federal High Court and the National Judicial Institute in the last nine years that the corporation commenced the annual seminar.

She said the NDIC would continue to jealously guard the relationship with the Judiciary. She added that the current economic situation occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic has further underscored the need to strengthen the collaboration towards enhancing the stability of the financial system.

While describing judgments against the Corporation for liabilities of failed banks under liquidation as another challenge confronting the corporation, the Executive Director noted that effective resolution of legal issues affecting the administration of the deposit insurance system was critical to the enhancement of safety and soundness of the banking system.

