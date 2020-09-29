News

Why presidential debates are important to U.S. election –Expert

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

As President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden head into first presidential debate in Cleveland today, a debate expert, Prof. Mitchell McKinney has said that presidential debates aid political parties to sway voters who are undecided before the election.

 

McKinney, Director of the Political Communication Institute at the University of Missouri, disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists across the globe at the ongoing Elections 2020: Virtual Reporting Tour of the Foreign Press Centre for the November 3 Presidential Election.

 

According to him, the debate serves as a focal point of the long campaign for voters, adding that “debates generate more citizen to citizen discussion than any other single campaign. “Debates do not change the views of a large majority of voters, but just a small; it serves some functions of educating voters. Debates serve voters’ interest and facilitate voters’ learning, particularly of the candidates’ character or image.

 

“As high as 90-95 per cent of debate viewers record no change in candidate choice after debate viewing. But of the approximately 5 per cent who come to the debate undecided, more than half, 3-4 per cent of these individuals will report a candidate preference following debate viewing.”

 

On the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the debate, the scholar said the virus will change the structure of the debate, stating that there will be a smaller-in-hall audience at  the debate venue, adding that all safety precautions will be observed.

 

While stating that the winner of the debate may not necessarily win the election, Dr. McKinney said the focus of the debate is on Biden, the Democratic Party candidate, stating that “Joe Biden has a tall order in the debate and he is going to walk on a tight rope than Trump. It is his debate to win or lose.

 

“I will expect Donald Trump to be Donald Trump and that is what his supporters want to see. We expect Trump to make claims and I am not sure how he will be losing the debate, but the same cannot be said of Biden.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ex-Edo Speaker dies; widow, son kidnapped on way to burial

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Muhammad Bashir

·       Obaseki expresses shock, tasks police to rescue victims It was double misfortune for the family of the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba after the former legislator died on Saturday morning and his widow, Hasana was kidnapped on the way to bury her late husband. According to a family source, who […]
News

Alleged N248m fraud: Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the House would appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.   He […]
News

Rema, Fireboy to perform at BBNaija Lockdown finale

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

This Sunday, September 27, will mark an end to what has been a phenomenal season of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ and what better way to wrap it up than with some of the hottest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, have just announced that Rema and Fireboy will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: