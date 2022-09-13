Why prison awaits those who celebrate double weddings (2)

As much as double-decker marriage has doubtful justification, it equally has justifiable reasons wherefore many people (including the elite) in society still engage in it. Various reasons abound why many Nigerians are keen to perform Statutory Marriage (i.e. court marriage) even when they had already performed the customary law marriage. Some of the reasons advanced by promoters of double-decker marriage include the following: they believe that statutory (i.e. court marriage) is officially codified in federal legislation with a legal force.

This is not so, with customary marriage which is merely a conventional ceremony, in other words, the terms of customary marriage is not in written form. Secondly, performing a subsequent statutory marriage enables the couple to defeat the potentially polygamous nature of the customary marriage, wherein the man/husband is prohibited from marrying two or more wives.

It is clear from all indications that most women find no security in marriage according to local law and customs (customary marriage), which is potentially polygamous even if the man promises to keep the marriage monogamous.

By the way, this is one of the main attractive features of marriage under the Act (Statutory Marriage), especially among educated women who do not cherish the idea or believe in sharing their husbands with co-wives.

Thirdly, the celebration of statutory marriage affords the couple the authorised benefits of a marriage certificate that goes with it, unlike the customary marriage. The Statutory Marriage Certificate has the efficacy of legality of the couple’s union; it is the legal document for the woman to effect her change of her marital name and also a legal document before the court during divorce proceedings.

Fourthly, statutory marriage is legally enforceable, especially with respect to cohabitation, maintenance/ custody of the children of the marriage, and settlement of property in the event of divorce. All of these are not available under customary marriage wherein the man has greater latitude in the union.

Also, in the event of divorce under customary marriage, the children of the union are believed to belong to the man with the attendant right of custody.

This is unlike statutory marriage where the children belong to both parties equally and the question of who will have custody of a child or children of the marriage will depend on several factors with the welfare and best interest of the child/children as the paramount consideration.

This is in line with section 71(1) of the Matrimonial Causes Act. Another interesting issue is that adultery is a solid ground for divorce in statutory marriage while in customary marriage adultery cannot secure grounds for divorce.

Again pressure from family and religious circles or the peer circle with which the couple and family belong does call for a contract of doubledecker marriage.

For instance, in a particular religion sect, a mother would be disinherited or ostracized from the religion sect if her daughter or son fail to perform marriage under the Act (church wedding) after the customary marriage. In considering the above beneficial nature of statutory marriage, the question may be raised as to why people still bother to perform customary marriage when it does not have many of the advantages available in statutory marriage?

The explanation is that many Nigerians believe that customary marriage is a cultural necessity and that those who didn’t do it are often seen as mere lovers in the eyes of society for failing to perform the essential cultural rites to their parents and community.

Therefore, people perform a traditional and statutory marriage (double-decker marriage) in order to take the benefits afforded by the two marriage systems.

Just as Dr Onoka said in her family law book, that each marriage serves a purpose and the combined effect gives a solid foundation to the marriage. In other words, double decker marriage (i.e. combination of the customary and statutory marriage) will protect the woman’s interest in the sense that women will still have social protection in case of family harassment after the death of the husband. The woman can claim any property of her late husband as her own as well as claiming the children as hers.

Customary marriage as seen by Nigerians is not a marriage only between husband and wife alone, it costs across the border of the families of the man and the woman. A widow under customary law has a choice of either remaining in the family of her late husband or going back to her maiden family thereby putting an end to the marital union if there are no children in the said customary marriage.

The only alternative measure of claiming her children is to remain with the husband’s family. This situation is the dividing line from that of a statutory marriage which terminates automatically on the death of either of the parties and unlike in customary law that the woman loses her right to claim children upon leaving her husband’s house, in statutory law custody of children wherein either of the parties to marriage dies goes to the surviving spouse.

Spouses who contracted double-decker marriages will always have the right to statutory rights after the demise of either spouse.

Apart from the above-numerated reasons for engaging in double-decker marriage, it is pertinent to state at this stage that there are implications and consequences that go with the practice, this includes which court in Nigeria has the requisite power or jurisdiction to terminated double-decker marriage, is it in the high court or in the customary court or in both respectively and in time of inheritance which law will apply, is it English Law of succession or customary law of succession.

Double-decker marriage introduces some complications in the marital union. An apparent complication is a difficulty in determining whether the marital union is governed by customary law or statute.

More so, most people are convinced and believe that upon the celebration of statutory marriage, all the incidents of customary marriage are converted without doubt to that of statutory marriage. In considering the nature of statutory marriage and customary marriage, one will notice with clarity that there’s no justifiable reason in engaging in double-decker marriage.

It appears that couples should make up their minds when planning for marriage on the type of marriage to choose, either customary or statutory marriage only.

The couple to statutory marriage should bear in mind that parental consent is not a prerequisite to enable them marry under the Act, in so far, they are of the legal required age of 18 years and above, and also, the cost of celebrating only statutory marriage will be stripped-down.

On the other hand, couple to customary marriage should know that celebrating the marriage creates a sufficient public memory of the marriage under the custom. lOsuagwu Esq is a lawyer and can be reached at @olaedochambers@ gmail.com (08136302241)

