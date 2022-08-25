Why prison awaits those who celebrate double weddings

Before the emergence of the controversial phenomenon of same-sex marriage in many parts of the world, marriage was universally accepted as a union of at least two persons of the opposite sex. Such a union may be monogamous (one man and one woman), polygamous (one man and two or more women) or polyandrous (one woman and two or more men). In all parts of the world, marriage is recognised as an important institution governed by legal, social, cultural and religious norms.

The importance of marriage derives from the fact that it ordinarily involves the union of those who are to reproduce and multiply the human race. Hence, marriage is the beginning of a family and the genealogical foundation of members of a particular society. This may explain why many societies make rules to regulate and promote the institution of marriage. The performance of a double marriage celebration usually consists of traditional marriage and court wedding. But not many people are aware that the practice is not consistent with the law such that it can easily land them in prison.

This is because under the law, traditional marriage celebrations are as valid as court weddings or “church wedding”. The efficacy and sufficiency of each of these forms of marriage are well recognised in Nigeria. The practice of double marriage involves the celebration of marriage rites under native law and custom followed by a second marriage celebration by the same couple under such names as “white wedding”, “church wedding” or “court wedding” or “statutory marriage”.

No matter the nomenclature, this latter type is simply known as marriage under the Act because the incidents of marriage are governed by law. In some cases, some people perform “statutory marriage” (court wedding) first before undertaking the traditional marriage ceremony. In spite of the popularity of the practice of double marriage celebration otherwise known as “double-decker marriage”, many Nigerians will be surprised to know that the practice is not supported by existing Nigerian laws; and thus, the practice is a crime. In the succeeding parts of this article, we shall trace the origin of the double marriage celebration in Nigeria, the legality or otherwise of the practice, the factors that sustain it, and the consequences for the couple and the society at large. This explains why many societies make rules to regulate and promote the institution of marriage.

In Nigeria, the institution of marriage was originally governed by customary rules and practices from time immemorial before the advent of the British colonial incursion into this part of the world. Part of the consequences of British rule in Nigeria is the emergence of two legal regimes on marriage namely: marriage under English law and marriage under indigenous customary law. While the Europeans viewed the indigenous customary marriage system as crude and backward because it permitted polygamy, they believed that it was part of their mission to civilize the natives by introducing them to the English system of marriage which is monogamous in nature.

That was how the existing Marriage Act was originally born in Nigeria as the Marriage Ordinance of 1884 which set the tone for what obtains today as double marriage celebrations. Due to the monogamous nature of the English system, the Marriage Act (1970) which is currently in force in Nigeria prohibits a man from marrying more than one wife. Under the present legal regime in Nigeria, a man who first contracts a marriage under Customary Law (traditional marriage) can validly contract a subsequent statutory marriage (otherwise known as white wedding or court wedding) with the same woman.

However, unknown to many Nigerians, if that man first contracts a marriage under the Act (also known as white wedding or court marriage); he is prohibited by law from performing a subsequent customary or traditional marriage even with the same woman. For him to validly contract a subsequent traditional marriage after he had performed statutory marriage (court marriage), he must terminate the initial statutory marriage before embarking on the traditional marriage, otherwise, the couple will be liable for imprisonment.

This is so because section 35 of the Marriage Act provides that once there is an existing statutory marriage (which in most cases includes some church wedding or court marriage); any other marriage by the same parties is completely a crime. The breach of this provision of the law attracts five years imprisonment as stipulated by sections 47 and 48 of the Act. The implication is that couples who first perform a court marriage before performing traditional or customary marriage have not only invalidated their union traditionally but also breached the law and if successfully challenged in the High Court, such persons are liable to imprisonment.

On the other hand, the reason why the marriage of a couple who first performs traditional marriage before performing a church wedding will not be invalidated is that the Marriage Act which is the superior Authority in Marriage Law in Nigeria allowed couple who first contracted traditional marriage to follow it up with statutory marriage (court marriage) if they so wish. Section 33 of the Marriage Act stipulates the above assertion. The follow up write up on this topic will be the reason for embarking on dual marriages in Nigeria.

Mrs Osuagwu, lawyer, can be reached on @olaedochambers@ gmail.com (08137476781)

