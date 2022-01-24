Why RCCG set up dating site – Iluyomade

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has explained why it established a dating site to help single Christians find spouses.

In a letter addressed to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor EA Adeboye to intimate him about the project, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said the objective of the site called “ConnectNow” is to focus on ‘single Christians finding life partners, adding that there is need to support them as they prepare to take this important step in their lives.

He stated that experience has shown that the church has structure for pre-marriage counseling, but lacking in providing faith-based guidance and support in the course of finding the right person.

He posited that if they know what to look for at the time of searching, then the probability of success in marital life will be enhanced, saying this is the gap that ConnectNow will fill.

Explaining what “ConnectNow” is, he said that it is a “Christian relationship and interactive platform for mature adults who are ready and hoping to get married,” adding that, “it is not a dating site as the world knows it, but a faith-driven interactive community of mature believers, who are connecting with one another with a view to building enduring and fruitful Christian relationships.”

Pastor Iluyomade stated that the platform encompasses an interactive platform and engaging training sessions and modules taught by seasoned and well-experienced professionals and spiritual leaders.

According to him, “This is a pre-finding-marriage counselling session to prepare mature adults, who are ready for marriage for that journey of a lifetime. With the view that they make their choices in line with the fear of God and along with the dictates of our faith.”

The pastor said that the emphasis will be on being grounded in the faith, right family values and be fit and proper for marriage.

He said the platform is for mature adults, widows, widowers who are looking forward to God to get married, adding that the age range of thetargetedpersonsisfrom18and above.

He added that interested participants are to register on the website’s registration page and would be thoroughly vetted and in turn approved to sign in directly on the site.

He stated that participants are to send in their personal details, including phone numbers, email addresses, names of pastors and church’s name, adding that all information provided shall be treated with strict confidentiality

