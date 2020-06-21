Why Removing your makeup before bed is vital

I

f there’s one rule we’re told never to break in the beauty world, it’s removing our makeup before bed.

The truth is that failing to remove our makeup will cause way more problems than just some product pile-up on our pillows. Whether you’re wondering why taking off your makeup is so important, what happens if you forget to, or what the right way to remove it is, we’ve got the answers to all of your questions.

Sleeping with makeup is something that happens to all of us, but not necessarily a wise thing to make a habit of.

You may have confidence in using wipes, but makeup remover wipes are not enough.

While makeup remover wipes may seem like a quick and easy way to remove your makeup, they don’t do the job completely. Makeup remover wipes will only remove product from the surface of your skin, which is not sufficient enough when it comes to makeup removal.

If you are going to use makeup wipes, use them as a first step to take most of your makeup off, but always go in with a cleanser afterwards.

If you regularly hit the sheets with a ton of products on, brace yourself for the things that can happen when you sleep with makeup.

Side effects of not removing makeup before bed, are as follows

Sleeping with makeup can cause eye irritation and eye infection.

Dermatologists have warned that neglecting to remove eye makeup can cause dryness, redness, irritation and infection

2. Wrinkles:

Sleeping in your makeup can increase your exposure to free radicals leading to collagen breakdown and skin that ages faster.

3. Breakouts:

This might seem obvious, but not removing foundation can definitely lead to majorly clogged pores and pimples.

4. Dry skin:

Leftover makeup residue can inhibit the absorption of skin-care products by creating a barrier that prevents beneficial ingredients from penetrating the skin’s surface. That means your beloved moisturizer won’t be able to nourish your parched skin

5.Clogged eyelash Follicles:

Sleeping in mascara and thick liner may result in the clogging of the tiny hair follicles and oil glands on your eyelids. When these areas become clogged, small bumps called styes or hordeolums can form. This can be painful why trying to take off eyelashes

6. Chapped lips:

Sadly, that fabulous plumping lipstick could also be zapping your pout of moisture if you leave it on too long. Sleeping with any type of lipstick will result in dryness and chapping. Better to reach for moisturizing lip balm instead!

7. If you have acne, you might make it worse:

While cleansing is an important step in anyone’s beauty regimen, it’s especially key for those who have temperamental skin. “For those with oily skin, like acne patients, sleeping in makeup could worsen their skin conditions.

8. You may develop a rash.

Makeup often contains irritants like dyes and perfumes that, when left on the skin for long periods of time, can cause inflammation, adding that those with rosacea or sensitive skin can be especially susceptible.

Partly culled from LINDSEY ROSE BLACK FASHION & BEAUTY

Like this: Like Loading...