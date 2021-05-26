Arts & Entertainments

Why Rita Dominic, Laura Ikeji are hooked on Getfit waist trainer – Adekemi Oladipo  

The Chief Executive Officer, GetFit Technologies Limited, popularly known as Getfitng on Instagram,  Adekemi Oladipo, has offered clarification about its latest, sought-after waist trimmer brand, stressing that it is effective for losing belly fat.
She also explained that the growing number of celebrities who have been associating with the Getfit waist trainer, like Nollywood diva Rita Dominic and socialite Laura Ikeji identify with the brand because they believe in in and are the brand’s ambassadors and family
“Getfit 3.0 waist trainer products are upgraded versions, with improved thermogenesis. Technology keeps evolving and at Getfitng we are very keen on providing the best waist trainers that are very effective at reducing belly fat. The minute a new tested technology emerges, we hop on it to ensure our customers get quicker results and improve their self-esteem.”
With the market flooded with all sorts of waist trainers, Oladipo insisted that the Getfit brand is a class apart.
“Getfit is a purveyor pioneer of our “trend” of waist trainers, we are actually into waist trimmers and not trainers; even though waist trainer is the common language, there is a difference. Our products don’t sculpt or train your body to a particular shape, they assist in reducing your belly fat.”
Oladipo added: “There may be a lot of fishes in the ocean but you can agree with me they can never all be the same. Our Getfit customers can vouch for us and as a result, we keep getting referrals from them.”
There has been growing complaints among users of waist trainers who claimed they were not getting the hourglass shape result they expected.
“We advise them to buy Getfit,” Oladipo said, “because I can’t speak for other waist trainers, I can only speak for Getfitng because we ensure our products are effective.”
Speaking further, she said: “We have very few cases of such and we discovered after consultation with them that they were not consistent in usage, some use once in two weeks.”
Oladipo recommended a regimen for maximum benefit: “Exercise with Getfit waist trimmer or trainer for about three hours; if you do not desire to exercise, use your Getfit waist trimmer for about seven hours daily alongside other instructions given to you.”

Reporter

