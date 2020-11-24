Why Rohr can’t take Eagles forward – Amokachi

Ex international, Daniel Amokachi, has joined the growing list of Nigerians who believe coach Gernot Rohr is not the right person to take the Super Eagles of Nigeria forward.

Rohr came under increased pressure following the Super Eagles 4 – 4 and a goalless draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying ties in Benin City and Freetown respectively.

In Benin, the Franco-German tactician saw his team raced to a four goals lead in 30 minutes, but the advantage evaporated after the Leone Stars staged a stunning comeback.

While assessing Rohr’s time in charge of the Eagles, the Atalanta 1996 Olympics gold medalists, said the former Gabon coach has failed the challenge so far. “The person in charge has been there for five years already but there is nothing to write home about,” he said.

“Is he the right person to take the coun-try forward? In my opinion, I don’t think so, because five years is a lot for a coach to say he’s building a team and then, he can’t give you starting 11?

“We have also seen some decisions that a right coach wouldn’t have made and a coach that doesn’t take the backroom staff along end up having big problems.”

Amokachi who once worked as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles also berated Rohr for lack of the ability to change the game from the bench, due to a lack of good communication with his back room staff.

He added: “I saw in a lot of games that he doesn’t relate with the bench most of the time, we heard what happened in Benin that he just wrote a note and gave to the team’s secretary and they made substitutions and even some of the players were furious about it and let their voice heard from the bench.

“But then Nigerians know he’s not the right person to take the country’s football forward.” he stressed.

