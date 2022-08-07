Why Rotary signed nuclear arms treaty –DG Lawson

In the 41-year existence of Rotary District 9110, Nigeria, it got its 42nd District Governor in the person of Omotunde Lawson. The first ever female DG of the organisation, she is an educationist, mother, grandmother and wife, making her the second female at the helms of affairs, in the history of Rotary. While Lawson is the first female District Governor for District 9110, Jennifer Jones also becomes the first female ever, Rotary International President for 2022-23 in the 117 years history of Rotary organisation. In this chat with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, Lawson, aside aiming to make a difference, wants to immunise 366 children during her tenure

As the first female District Governor, ever in Rotary District 9110, how do you intend to make a difference, to tell the whole world that you are capable of doing what others had done, even ready to do it better?

It is mixed feelings for me as the first female DG of District 9110 in the past 41 years of its existence. I am most concerned as to how to make a difference. How do I tell the whole world that it is well deserved, that I am able and capable of what others had done and even do it better.

Also, those feelings of high expectations from all and sundry! Oh well, I feel excited but I must be ready to prove that as a woman, I can do just what others have done or even better.

So, we still thank God because considering the fact that I was not even the first woman anyway that applied to be a governor in the past.

Many had been there, who really tried to do it two or three times….not that they didn’t know what they were doing but they were not just lucky enough to be there. So, I just count myself lucky that at just one attempt, I was able to convince people that I am capable of doing it.

So, how well equipped do you think you are for that the task ahead of you?

Well, you don’t just get the position of District Governor in a day. It’s a long journey. I mean you join as a mere Rotarian in the club, woven as a young Rotarian, who put on quite a lot as a club member, became a club president, an award winning club president, which shows clearly that I was prepared to lead as a president. I had my vision. I set out on a long mission and I had my goals and I can say that I achieved all the goals.

The goals set for me as a president, I achieved all and that was why 2010/2013, I won the best club president award apart from my club being the second best of the district in that year and with other five district awards like Lagos State Corporate Social Responsibility award. It was a year laced with awards.

Preparation and soon after that, I found myself coming to district to serve it and you know commitment to something that they are not going to tell you stories about, it’s what you are part and parcel of. I trained and retrained myself as a Rotarian. I don’t ever joke with District trainings and workshops.

Before I came in here, I was a regular attendee at all district conferences and there was something that I also did; I did not just locate myself in my club, I went round so many clubs before I became a club president. I wanted to tap out of the experience of so many clubs, see, what was happening in different clubs.

So, I put things together for my own year as president and that’s exactly what I did. I brought in all things that I love and saw across board into my leadership then. So, I applied for District Governor when I saw the road was clear.

Initially, I can tell you that it wasn’t something I ever dreamt of. I have never answered any prayer that was given to me that one would say you’ll be the first female District Governor which had always arisen from different people, who say I’ll be the first female District Governor. I have never said Amen for one day because I didn’t dream of it and I saw it from those who have been doing it as a whole world of sacrifice and I knew I was running a school which need 100 per cent attention at that time even when I was still in service.

I was president of a professional body, which was another tasking job. I combined it with having to serve as chairman of different committees for over the years. I was also able to combine both professional and committee chairman under the District level. I see the reason of my being here as a result of the cumulative hard work over the years that took me here.

I must say that I have paid my dues and the dues that I paid is using Rotary to serve humanity, in giving all the 4Ts that I have. All of them are what I have put into my Rotary years of service. The passion is there, the desire to make a difference; the desire to impact has been there all along. So, getting here is just like the icing on the cake for me.

Polio eradication used to be a major focus of Rotary in Nigeria. Now that there is zero polio in Nigeria, what is Rotary doing to ensure it does not return?

Polio infection is just a flight away from anybody. It takes only a polio infected person to take a flight to somebody, who is not infected for that person to be infected.

Therefore, if it’s not over, it is just not yet over but we thank God for the structure that is put in place to combat polio and the structure is still in existence. Then, what do we mean by passion and as a vision, we will achieve it?

Thanks to the National Polio plus committee chairman that just bowed out of service in the last Rotary year and has been given a responsibility at the World Health Organisation (WHO) level and that is talking about past District Governor Tunji Funsho, one of the 100 most influential person in the world and today, has been given that award by Times magazine because of the part he played in the eradication of polio in Nigeria. It is not the job of one man. It was the job of all Rotarians.

All government agencies, individuals, other Non- Governmental Organisations came together to support the cause of polio eradication because we had a leader who had a vision and the structure was put in place.

Why it took time for polio to be eradicated was because it was difficult to reach out to some areas, to some people, to getting to some people particularly in the North but one way or the other, by the time we got the buy-in of religious leaders, the Northern Emirs and they got their buy-in, it was much easier for Rotarians and volunteers to penetrate the North. So, it was very instrumental in our ability to combat polio.

The vaccination continues. It is a normal for them. It doesn’t cause anything. There’s no overdose of polio vaccine for a child 0-5years. As such, you keep on still vaccinating them. Like this my Rotary year, the target/goal for the year is that we want to immunise 5,000 kids.

Because our membership in the district is about almost 5,000 and I said each club should vaccinate the number of kids that is equivalent to their membership. If you are 60 in number in your club, you vaccinate a minimum of 50. I have taken up a challenge myself, I said there are at least, 366 Rotary days and I will do an average of a child per day.

I as a person, would vaccinate 366 children on my own, if the status still continues; our zero status as we speak (that is how we refer to it in now), the zero status of polio in Nigeria will still be maintained as long we still keep on doing what we are doing.

What role did Rotary play in the Covid-19 era in Nigeria?

When it got to the peak, let me talk about Rotary as Rotary International.

Through the international foundation, Rotary International released a grant that was made available to all groups. I can’t really remember the figure, so I won’t give one that I cannot show off now. It was to assist all clubs all over the world to quickly make sure that they intervene within their locality, be it in an hospital, be it in the school, be it in the market place in the community.

We provided some essential materials-nose masks, disinfectant, antiseptic, hand sanitizers. At that time, no club was doing any other thing as a body than to intervene through the provision of these essential items for beneficiaries/ citizens.

I am also aware that Rotary International took pains to make sure that in the critical areas, they can be provided equipment that are necessary, all these paraphernalia were part of things that were donated. So, the money spent by Rotary as a whole in general ran into billions of dollars, if we have to quantify it. Yes!

Is that still on-going because COVID-19 is still pretty much around?

Well, because of the method that Rotary was able to eradicate polio at least or reduce it to over 99.9per cent, so Rotary was invited by WHO to use the same structure to address COVID.

So, Rotary is now like an organisation that the world is looking up to, to help out to develop a structure that will help put an end to COVID. That’s how important and very pivotal Rotary is.

We hope Rotary will sustain this?

If Rotary could do away with polio, almost remove polio when about 35,000 children are paralyzed annually over the years, and it is now endemic in only two countries percentage of 0.1%, so there is nothing too big for Rotary to do.

Polio is not the only thing they are addressing. They are addressing other things- the war in Ukraine, and you should ask how much billions of dollars Rotary has pumped into Ukraine.

Rotary is known for its role in peace and conflict resolution mission. Now that there is insecurity in the country, IDPs almost everywhere, conflicts here and there worldwide, what is Rotary doing?

I know that there’s this treaty that all Rotary clubs, or Rotary District are trying to key into. I have keyed into it on behalf of Rotary District 9110 in this Rotary year to sign this treaty- ‘No to Nuclear Weapons’. I have signed on behalf of my district because we don’t want nuclear weapons.

We have said it all that one of our areas of focus is peace building, conflict prevention and resolution and that is why Rotary as an organisation has seven peace centres in different countries all over the world, where people are fully sponsored on peace. They are called Peace Scholars. Rotary gave scholarships to them to go and study.

The importance and premium paid on peace as an organisation is what could have made Rotary to have seven universities in the world, purely referred to as ‘Peace Centres. Areas where there have been wars, it doesn’t take time for Rotary to get into action to provide succour, evacuate and relocate people, so that peace as an area of focus is because of the way the world is.

A lot of IDPs, wars all over and the kids and women are mostly affected badly. We are still doing our best and it is still ongoing. I just told you now even the Ukraine, we had an international convention at Huston. Rotarians from Ukraine came over to come and say ‘thank you’ to Rotary.

The whole place went agog because they were able to leave that place to come and say ‘thank you’. They narrated their ordeal and that was a way to appreciate what we have done because they know what Rotary all over the world did. All of us contributed money even from our own purse. There’s a way you can contribute money to assist and we all did that.

How will you encourage women out there to pursue their dreams of getting to their desired position?

First of all, make yourself available, always be there. Don’t allow any man to silence you. Don’t let anybody oppress you to feel like you cannot talk.

You have to speak out loud and clear. It is because of lack of opportunities that people feel women cannot do anything but give it to them and they will do better any day, any time.

Even in our organisation, what I discovered, when I was trying to seek for women to be put in leadership roles, they made it difficult for me because women hav

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...