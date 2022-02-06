Why Sanwo-Olu deserves a second term

The purported move by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to replace Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the Head of Service, Alhaji Hakeem Muri Okunola, is a dangerous and inappropriate political move by the leadership of the party in Lagos.

This move, which is already causing apprehensions, will restrict Sanwo-Olu’s administration to just one term even as it can portend defeat for APC in the 2023 elections. It is an obvious fact that APC’s political stranglehold on Lagos is fast loosening up, and its erstwhile tightness is giving way to random defection of even former stalwarts and dependable allies from the party.

The Lagos4Lagos movement is an obvious example. Statistically, Lagos APC’s popularity must be down to close to 55 per cent of its former political strength by now, even though there are those who are seemingly ardent supporters but are latently looking out.

For the avoidance of doubt, members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement who are hitherto in the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently moved en masse to the major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group which held parallel wards, local governments and state congresses with the main body of APC in Lagos, said its decision to join forces with the PDP, in the presence of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and three sitting senators from Kogi and Kwara, as well as seven governors of the PDP was borne out of the failure of APC leadership to address core issues.

The convener of the group, AbdulAzeez Adediran and his team have since settled in the PDP as the available option to make a good show on the ballot in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State.

Like it or hate it, the reception and movement is in tandem with the plans of some notable leaders of the PDP in Lagos State who have been very opposed to the success and dominance of the APC in the state in the last 23 years.

It is not news that leaders like former governors Babatunde Fashola, Akinwumi Ambode, who himself was given only one term in a similar manner, and former legal adviser of the party, Mr. Muiz Banire are today not completely in sync with the party. Also the division and schism that the presidential aspiration of the National Leader of the party,

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will still bring about is difficult to calculate or imagine. The obvious summation of all of the above is that Lagos APC is not sitting comfortably as far as being assured of victory is concerned.

Therefore, any attempt to destabilise the apple cart may cause the opposition to cart away the victory in Lagos.

Though no man is indispensable, unless extraordinary situations emerge it is unreasonable to dispense off a winning team. Muri Okunola is comparative a politically neophyte and an untested novice, whose ascendency to current Head of service in this government was preceded by the exit or redeployment of 20 senior officers.

It is administratively unwise and politically incorrect to disrupt the administration of Governor Sanwoolu who has become the poster boy or the flagship of APC administration not just in Lagos but nationwide.

The argument may be made that this same infamous act of the leadership of APC in Lagos was used to cut short Governor Ambode’s tenure and replace him with Sanwo-Olu. Yes this is true, but in fact it was wrong then and it is wrong still.

If a political party prides itself in applying wrongful and unjust practices in selecting its principal officers, at one point that same act will hurt it.

Besides, the very act itself is essentially a gamble. Can the APC afford to gamble with Lagos? We must, in the interest of all, perish this thought and focus on real issues that can never divide us.

The unassailable fact is that Governor Sanwoolu is presently the best performing governor in the whole country even across party lines.

A look at his strides in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure and health are evident in this regard.

He has made Lagos second to none in terms of projects execution and administrative performance, not even to the Federal Government can push the state aside in this regard. Lagos deserves the best of the best and all persons should support this humble, unassuming and yet avidly assiduous man, Sanwoolu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...