News Top Stories

Why S’East cannot produce president now –Dokpesi

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Coordinator of Technical Committee of Atiku for President Campaign Movement, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, has said the SouthEast has to support former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to complete the four years remaining in the North’s slot in 2023 as the surest route to the presidency for the zone.

 

Dokpesi, who led a team of the committee members to the Abia State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umuahia, the state capital, yesterday said ‘winability’ was the reason the South-East had to concede the position to the North. Addressing leaders and stakeholders of the party,

 

Dokpesi said that the North/South rotation ar rangement was breached during the President Goodluck Jonathan era and needed to be rectified with the North completing the remaining four years of late President Umar Yar’Adua’s tenure.

 

The leader of the Atiku Campaign Movement, however, assured that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, would do only one term of four years and give way to the South East to mount the saddle. He, therefore, denied media reports that he said the South East did not have presidential material, saying: “I never said there is nobody in the South East who can be president. I have nothing against the South East as a region or as a people. I have used my media and personal funds to defend the South East’s aspiration in different fora.”

 

He added: “My best friends and associates are from the South East. I created the platform for IPOB to defend itself because I believe the agitation arose out of marginalisation.

 

I have my personal respect for the South East and I believe they have very competent and qualified persons who can rule this country, but a time comes for us to be realistic.”

 

He argued that the best way to address the injustice and unfairness to the South East was to support Atiku, whom he described as a gentleman and a true democrat, who would not renege on the four-year agreement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Report: IMF likely to revise Nigeria’s growth forecast

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its Mission Chief to the coun-  try, Jesmin Rahman, said yesterday, according to a Reuters report. Rahman said Nigeria’s surprise exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020 would aid the IMF’s economic outlook for the coming year. He […]
News

Ugwuanyi delivers solar-powered water boreholes in courts, markets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In keeping with its rural development agenda, the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has constructed one motorised and seven solarpowered water boreholes in some courts and markets in the rural areas of the state. The water projects, which are part of the concerted efforts of the state government to provide potable water […]
News

Fuel, electricity hike: Despite NLC strike truce, protest rocks Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

*ASCAB chides NLC, TUC for  ‘betrayal of masses’ In spite of the suspension of strike by the national body of organised Labour, members of the Alliance on Surviving  COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) and other members of civil society organisations, including the Joint Action Front (JAF), Monday staged a peaceful protest across various streets of Ibadan, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica