Why S’East cannot produce president now –Dokpesi

The Coordinator of Technical Committee of Atiku for President Campaign Movement, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, has said the SouthEast has to support former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to complete the four years remaining in the North’s slot in 2023 as the surest route to the presidency for the zone.

Dokpesi, who led a team of the committee members to the Abia State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umuahia, the state capital, yesterday said ‘winability’ was the reason the South-East had to concede the position to the North. Addressing leaders and stakeholders of the party,

Dokpesi said that the North/South rotation ar rangement was breached during the President Goodluck Jonathan era and needed to be rectified with the North completing the remaining four years of late President Umar Yar’Adua’s tenure.

The leader of the Atiku Campaign Movement, however, assured that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, would do only one term of four years and give way to the South East to mount the saddle. He, therefore, denied media reports that he said the South East did not have presidential material, saying: “I never said there is nobody in the South East who can be president. I have nothing against the South East as a region or as a people. I have used my media and personal funds to defend the South East’s aspiration in different fora.”

He added: “My best friends and associates are from the South East. I created the platform for IPOB to defend itself because I believe the agitation arose out of marginalisation.

I have my personal respect for the South East and I believe they have very competent and qualified persons who can rule this country, but a time comes for us to be realistic.”

He argued that the best way to address the injustice and unfairness to the South East was to support Atiku, whom he described as a gentleman and a true democrat, who would not renege on the four-year agreement.

