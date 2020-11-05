Why S’East deserves additional state – Okorie

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, in this interview with Felix Nwaneri, speaks on the way out of the impasse over the #EndSARS protests and the pledge by the ad hoc committees of both chambers on constitution review to look into demands for new states

What is your take on the #EndSARS protests that started on a peaceful note against police brutality, but was hijacked by some individuals, who unleashed mayhem in most states across the country?

I wouldn’t say that many of us were taken by surprise with the dimension the #ENDSARS protest assumed because the country has been quite been restive for a long time and the recent botched labour protest against hike in the price of petrol and electricity tariff would have been an avenue for most people to ventilate their grievances. I believe that if that protest had held, it would have gone beyond the control of the organised labour. When the Federal Government was proactive in handling the issue and labour backed down, you could see the disappointment expressed by many Nigerians, especially the youth, who called the labour leaders all sorts of names. So, when the #ENDSARS protest started, they saw it as an opportunity to ventilate what they have bottled up and that explained why the protest gained momentum across the country. However, I became worried over the response of those who believed that they were in support of the government came up with. Yes, the Federal Government responded appropriately to the demands of the protesters over police brutality, especially the SARS unit, but it should not stop at that. Government should have continued to respond to the fresh issues that later came up in order to stop those who cashed in on the protest and escalated it beyond control.

Are you saying that there are Nigerians who want their own country to go up in flames?

There is no doubt that there are people, who are waiting to have their prediction of a disintegrated Nigeria come to pass. It would be recalled that there are some people, who are of the view that Nigeria will not survive if the country is not restructured. That was why I advised then that the President should address issues that came up along the line to make it morally wrong for those who desired to cash in on the protest and force the government to go down. There is no doubt that thousands of people would wish that the Buhari administration goes down and they have the resources to fund that. You will recall the position of some of our political leaders in the course of the protest. For instance, Northern governors said they wanted SARS, while others said no. Some others are said ‘if they want SARS, let them take it to their region.’ This means that a line was drawn even as the issue of restructuring crept into it at a time.

How would you wish the restructuring issue that crept into the protest at a time be addressed by the Federal Government?

I don’t want to sound alarmist but there is no doubt that the signs are not good. To stem the tide of agitation in the land, more opinion leaders who wish Nigeria well should be engaged; it is no longer what a few people in President Buhari’s cabinet can handle. In my personal view, there will be nothing wrong for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to dust the report of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led APC Committee on Restructuring that touched on almost all the issues Nigerians are looking at and come up with an executive bill that would be forwarded to National Assembly rather than asking those calling for restructuring to go to the federal legislature. I don’t want to talk about the report of the 2014 National Conference because you and I know that it will trigger ego issues among some individuals. On the other hand I advise the youth to engage the establishment for a construction dialogue at this point. Indefinite and unguided protests may result in an anticlimax that will result in the loss public sympathy and inadvertently play into the waiting hands of fifth columnists.

The National Assembly has embarked on another review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), with a resolve to touch on critical national issues such as the federal structure, local government autonomy, state policing, state creation and judicial autonomy. What is the possibility of new states, especially as it concerns the South-East?

As it stands, the South-East is the only geopolitical zone that was given only five states for no justifi-able reason except if landmass was the basis for the creation states, which cannot be defended anywhere because a state should be where people reside and not merely landmass. If you are looking at where people reside and if also the idea of creating states is to bring development to the people, it means that the South-East deserves to be at par with the other geopolitical zones. Against this backdrop, creation of an additional state in the South-East will be in tandem with the sense of justice and equity as well as true federal structure. It is either the South- East is given two more states and a state each to the other four zones – South-South, South-West, North Central and North- East – to bring them at par with the North-West or we recognise the six geopolitical zones as federating units irrespective of the number of states they have. This is the only way justice would be said to have been done to the people of the South-East given the situation they have been since the issue of state creation came up.

What do you think is responsible for the injustice meted on the people of the South-East as regards state creation?

May be, most Nigerians are unaware that the then Eastern Region used to have 12 provinces, the Western Region (nine), Mid-Western Region (two) and Northern Region (14). That means that Eastern Region was short of two provinces than the whole of the North, but through state creation, people just sat down and with the stroke of the pen, altered the political structure of Nigeria until the South-East is put in this minority state. So, if we use the opportunity of the ongoing constitutional review to right this wrong, the better for the country.

Some people believe that most of the existing states are not viable, so it would make no meaning creating new ones. How would you respond to that?

There is no state in Nigeria that cannot viable; the issue is that the states have not been given the necessary latitude to explore and exploit their respective comparative advantages in order to grow. What we have is a political structure that makes it impossible for our governors not to even be creative in the area of generating revenue to run their states. Rather, they just sit down and wait for allocation from the Federal Government. That is why it looks as if some states are not viable. So, unviability of states is as a result of over-concentration of power in the Federal Government and that is why everyone is talking about devolution of powers.

