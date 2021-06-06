Why Shoprite dumped Nigeria

…falling naira, inability to repatriate profit and legal encumbrances top list

Shoprite Holdings Ltd., Africa’s largest food retailer, last week completed the process of divestment of its interest in the Shoprite Nigeria, selling the business to a Nigerian firm, Ketron. In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI lists other underlying reasons that took Shoprite out of Nigeria, aside the explanation by Ketron that the South African retail giant is changing its strategy “from an ownership model to a franchise model

Naira devaluation

Over the years, businesses and investors operating in Nigeria have had to combat currency fluctuations, amid incessant devaluation efforts. Coming as the Central Bank of Nigeria about a week ago adjusted the value of the naira to exchange to the dollar at N381, as part of measures to converge the nation’s multiple exchange rates and ensure stability.

Although the CBN did not officially make its position known, data obtained on the website of FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange on the CBN official rate showed a 5.54 per cent change from N360/$ to N381/$.

The new rate is believed to be in line with the apex bank’s efforts to unify the exchange rate as the foreign exchange spot. On Tuesday, the dollar was quoted at N380.69k at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), where importers access foreign currencies.

Earlier in March, the CBN had adjusted the official exchange rate to N360/$ from N307/$ and abolished the N325 and N330 concessionary rates. Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank governor, recently explained that the bank is making efforts towards a unification of the multiple exchange rates. The fluctuation and multiple exchange rates have had an enormous impact on businesses and industry, especially those who rely essentially on importation. Similarly, Nigeria routinely goes through a shortage of U.S. dollars, amid weak oil prices and devaluation exercises.

In August 2019, Shoprite said a decline in local currencies against the dollar and rising inflation in Nigeria and other African countries impacted its full-year financial results.

Although despite this, reported significantly improved growth in the second half of 2019, driven by South Africa operation with group sales rising 74.9 per cent. Earlier in February of the same year, the company said currency devaluations in markets such as Angola, its biggest operation outside South Africa, and Nigeria, have made it difficult to operate profitably elsewhere on the continent. Interestingly, Shoprite’s two biggest non- SA markets, Angola and Nigeria, are oildependent and under immense pressure.

Profit repatriation

There are also probable concerns over profit repatriation, closely linked to the exchange rate fluctuation challenge. For example, in its unaudited results for the 26 weeks ended 30, December 2018, Shoprite said the main increase in cash at the reporting date is due to month-end cut-off for accounts payable as well as the increase in long-term borrowings.

“This was offset by the investment in capital expenditure and investment in USD Index-Linked Angola Government Bonds to hedge against the possible further devaluation of the Angola kwanza,” the company said.

During the period under review, the company said the Angolan operations managed to repatriate USD67 million which had a positive impact on the cash flow of the Group. Analysts said at the time that Shoprite was not getting much cash, in the form of repatriated profits, out of its African operations, with suggestions that it will only continue to use local profits to fund expansion.

Legal challenge

In 2011, Nigerian company A.I.C Limited (the Claimant), which is owned by Chief Henry Akande, issued a summons against Shoprite South Africa and its Nigerian subsidiary for an alleged breach of a joint venture agreement (the JV Agreement) allegedly concluded in 1998.

The company took Shoprite to court claiming it breached on an agreement to set up the Nigerian arm of the business. The Federal High Court then ruled in favour of AIC and awarded damages of $10 million against Shoprite in 2017.

Shoprite appealed the judgment in the appeal court and lost again earlier in 2020. It is unclear if Shoprite has any plans to take the matter up to the Supreme Court. Could this be another reason why the owners are deciding to divest?

Logistics concerns

Industry sources have also raised issues over the concerns around the logistics and operation of Nigerian ports. Stakeholders in the maritime industry have raised concerns over a number of issues, including delay experienced at Nigerian ports amid huge cost of clearing consignments and securing vessels.

For instance, there has been disquiet over the Secure Anchorage Area, a security outfit said to be providing security at a high cost in USD to vessels at the Lagos ports. The Secure Anchorage Area Contract is an area outside the Lagos port that the Nigerian Navy, with a private company, has defined as a secure place where vessels can anchor safely from the threat of pirate attack.

Industry experts express worry over the arrangement, which allots huge sums to the private company, with a ripple effect on consumers who purchase the goods brought in by businesses operating vessels.

This and other concerns at the ports cause many big companies to groan under the pressure of needless expenses, making the business environment rather unfriendly.

Competition

Apart from currency fluctuation, fund repatriation and logistics, other concerns that could impact the company’s operations are increased competition and gradual movement of consumers to online shopping.

Shoprite opened its first store in Nigeria in December 2005 and now has a total of 26 stores across eight states in the country including Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The company also claims to have employed more than 2,000 people in Nigeria, of which 99 per cent of them are Nigerians.

Shoprite also claimed to have built more relationships with over 300 Nigeria suppliers, small businesses and farmers. In the period that the company debuted in Nigeria, the nation has witnessed a surge in online shopping platforms, many of which have done well in swaying customers’ buying habits away from the big malls like Shoprite.

The boom of e-commerce means fewer sales for physical supermarkets. With the current pandemic, things are even worse as the lockdown alone reduced customer visits by 7.4 per cent. A simple solution Shoprite could have used to rejuvinate sale would have been to leverage on its growing popularity in the country to launch an e-commerce website like Jumia. With the world increasingly going digital, sooner or later the company will have to significantly consider e-commerce to supplement their model.

COVID-19 and purchasing power

The Group in its 2020 financial statement said it believes it is appropriate to highlight the COVID-19 costs incurred pertaining to compliance with national lockdown regulations together with managing and protecting its employees, customers, stores, inventory and distribution infrastructure.

“In this regard,” it said, “the Group has incurred a net total of R327.2 million spent across the areas of health and safety, security, mobile clinics, personal protective equipment, temperature scanners, store and distribution centre sanitation, employee meals, communication costs and remote network access for employees.

The most significant spend pertained to R116.9 million paid to our employees, inclusive of an appreciation bonus to assist them with the difficulties we anticipated would accompany the nationwide lockdown.”

Beyond the resources put in place to cushion the effect of the pandemic, another probable effect if the coronavirus is the shrinking purchasing power of the regular consumer, especially in developing countries of the world.

In Nigeria, the coronavirus and the attendant nationwide lockdown have had an enormous impact on businesses and households, with many struggling to feed and shelter themselves.

There have also been job losses, slashed salaries and depleting incomes. These, in effect, have had an impact on consumers’ purchasing power, and, by implication, sustained operation of many big companies, including Shoprite.

In summary, Shoprite joining the list of companies that have pulled out of Nigeria is a bad indicator of how undesirable the country is as an investment destination. A lot urgently needs to be done to prevent more from following in its footsteps

