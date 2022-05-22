Why Sokoto, Zamfara didn’t present candidates for WASSCE –PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has attributed the failure of the governments of Sokoto and Zamfara States, to present students of their public secondary schools for this year’s May/June diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on misplacement of priorities by the leadership of both states. National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Falalu Bello, who stated this at the weekend, dismissed the report that the two states failed to enroll students Aliafor the examination because they could not afford the fees and were already indebted to the examination body. Bello said education in Sokoto and Zamfara is backward because the interest of the governors ruling those states is centered on actualisation of their personal ambitions and not on the liberation of the people from the shackles of ignorance. He said that neglecting the educational sector of both states was not only a misplacement of priorities but an act of insensitivity and irresponsibility of the governments of these two states. “The importance of education cannot be overemphasized as it is the backbone of any sustainable development, true civilization, peace and progress. It is only through education the security and prosperity of the posterity can be safeguarded and guaranteed. “Thus, being unconcerned with the education of the children of the masses by the governments of Sokoto and Zamfara states implies lack of vision and poor sense of purpose. It is unarguable that education is the most potent weapon against insecurity. If social unrest, tribal clashes, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and bigotry will be stopped, governments at all levels must give education utmost priority accompanied by provision of job opportunities. “How can a government that discourages education promote territorial peace? How can a government that has no interest in education be sensitive to the plight and yearning of the masses? It is most dismal and dismaying that the Zamfara State governor that has no funds to register the children of the masses for WAEC could afford to buy and distribute 260 luxury cars to traditional rulers for selfish political reasons,” he said.
Related Articles
AU member states need sensitisation on African Human, Peoples’ Rights Courts – Osinbajo
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed that the African Union (AU) member states needed more sensitisation on the role of the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday at a meeting with judges of the Court led by the President, Lady Justice […]
Coronavirus: Different vaccines given to 20 in India jab mix up
*Posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298 Twenty people in north India have been given two different coronavirus jabs for their first and second doses. They were given a shot of Covishield (AstraZeneca) in early April, but then got the locally developed Covaxin as part of their second dose in May, reports the BBC. […]
Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death
Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. “The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with […]
