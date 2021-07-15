Why some students failed 2021 UTME, by Oloyede

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, yesterday explained that the fake past UTME questions and answers that was circulated by unscrupulous people claiming to be genuinely from JAMB and dogmatically taken by some parents and students led to the mass failure in the 2021 UTME. He blamed some parents and school proprietors for their role in examination malpractice, insisting that JAMB had put necessary measures in place to checkmate fraud and other malpractices. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the International Talent Resort, Gbongan (ITRG), Osun State, Oloyede described as ‘misplaced,’ the uproar that greeted the poor performance of students in the 2021 UTME.

He said: “The recent uproar on the exaggerated poor performance of candidates who sat for the 2021 UTME is misplaced. JAMB has reiterated the point at different fora that UTME is a ranking test and not an achievement test, unlike WASCE; JAMB does not issue certificates to its candidates. “The purpose of UTME is to rank candidates within each cohort for equitable placement into tertiary institutions.

“Many may not have no ticed that shortly before the commencement of the 2021 UTME, a cartel published a fake digital past UTME Question Papers and was circulating fake questions and answers, claiming to be genuinely from JAMB. Many parents who fell for the scam must have now realised how wrong they and their not so innocent children were.

This explains why many students had to collapse in the examination hall when reality stared them in the face. This is a lesson for people to realise that the days of examination malpractice in JAMB conducted examinations is over and over forever.”

He explained that the first phase of the four phase project comprising an office and a 550-seater CBT centre, on completion, shall provide a world class research facility in a serene environment. He said: “You must have all observed that in recent times, there is a spike in the number of undesirable elements who are compromising the integrity of public examinations by abetting/ engaging in various examination malpractices. It is quite disturbing that even some parents/guardians, as well as some school proprietors/ administrators are also deeply involved in this ignoble act. Standard facilities such as this one will enhance the efforts at combating such evil.” Speaking, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, promised to support JAMB to ensure a quick and successful completion of the ITR.

