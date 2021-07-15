Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News

Why some students failed 2021 UTME, by Oloyede

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, yesterday explained that the fake past UTME questions and answers that was circulated by unscrupulous people claiming to be genuinely from JAMB and dogmatically taken by some parents and students led to the mass failure in the 2021 UTME. He blamed some parents and school proprietors for their role in examination malpractice, insisting that JAMB had put necessary measures in place to checkmate fraud and other malpractices. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the International Talent Resort, Gbongan (ITRG), Osun State, Oloyede described as ‘misplaced,’ the uproar that greeted the poor performance of students in the 2021 UTME.

He said: “The recent uproar on the exaggerated poor performance of candidates who sat for the 2021 UTME is misplaced. JAMB has reiterated the point at different fora that UTME is a ranking test and not an achievement test, unlike WASCE; JAMB does not issue certificates to its candidates. “The purpose of UTME is to rank candidates within each cohort for equitable placement into tertiary institutions.

“Many may not have no ticed that shortly before the commencement of the 2021 UTME, a cartel published a fake digital past UTME Question Papers and was circulating fake questions and answers, claiming to be genuinely from JAMB. Many parents who fell for the scam must have now realised how wrong they and their not so innocent children were.

This explains why many students had to collapse in the examination hall when reality stared them in the face. This is a lesson for people to realise that the days of examination malpractice in JAMB conducted examinations is over and over forever.”

He explained that the first phase of the four phase project comprising an office and a 550-seater CBT centre, on completion, shall provide a world class research facility in a serene environment. He said: “You must have all observed that in recent times, there is a spike in the number of undesirable elements who are compromising the integrity of public examinations by abetting/ engaging in various examination malpractices. It is quite disturbing that even some parents/guardians, as well as some school proprietors/ administrators are also deeply involved in this ignoble act. Standard facilities such as this one will enhance the efforts at combating such evil.” Speaking, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, promised to support JAMB to ensure a quick and successful completion of the ITR.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria registers 3.2m children in schools in one year

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has disclosed that the number of Out-of- School-Children (OSC) in the country has dropped from 10.1 million to 6.946 million as at December 31, 2020. By implication, 3,247,590 million children, who were hitherto not in school, were enrolled within the space of a year and some months, due to the several activities […]
News

Reps bar INEC RECs, electoral officers from partisan politics after retirement

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

As part of measures to reposition the electoral process in the country, the House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill seeking to ban staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging in partisan politics within five years of engagement, resignation and official relief of duties. Titled;   “A bill for […]
News

N3.5bn debt: AMCON takes over Centage Savings and Loans Ltd’s assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Following the order of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over 13 prime assets linked to Centage Savings and Loans Limited and its chief promoter, Mr. Johnson Gabriel Ndukwe, over an indebtedness of over N3.5 billion. In a statement, AMCON said that in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica