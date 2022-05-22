Why studying abroad is in vogue –Adeyeye

Mr. Olukayode Adeyeye, the Director of Kared Global Services is a Geology graduate and holds a master’s degree in Geophysics. In this interview with PRECIOUS YUSUF, he speaks about issues in the education sector and why Nigerian parents send their children to foreign schools

Nigerian students are leaving the country to study overseas, as an agent that helps most of them. Could you give a reason for their choice?

Well, the major reason students are going outside the country is for greener pastures. The issue we are having even if they decide to study here, the unstable system of education has really destabilized and made our education to be in shambles. We are all aware of the ASUU strike that has been ongoing for over three months. A student that is supposed to spend four years for a degree would end up spending five – six years. So the time wasted is one reason. Secondly, after graduation the jobs aren’t just forthcoming. I have my cousins that graduated and finished their youth service, working at banks and earning as low as N45,000 and N50,000. So the major reason for the youths leaving is because of the time wasted and because everybody wants to know they have a future. We are just producing graduates, without making ways for them to get jobs. So they know that over there after studying there is an opportunity for them that is worthwhile, that can keep the body, soul and spirit together. So that is the major reason and they would keep leaving if nothing is done about it.

Do you have an estimate of students that leave yearly through your agency?

We were able to send out 120 students last year to separate countries, such as Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, plus a few other countries.

Do you have a few countries that you mostly send students to?

Yes, I don’t work with all the schools in the different schools from all the countries, my major market is Canada. I work with about 18 schools in Canada, both colleges and universities and a few high schools. I work with about six schools in the United Kingdom. In Ireland I work with about five schools and in the United States of America I work with about three schools. I also work with two schools in Germany. Those are the areas I work with and concentrate on since their economic situation is still good. The major reason parents send their children there is so they can secure jobs after studying and the possibility of staying back and getting a permanent residency in that country, and most of the countries I already mentioned have that capacity and provide that opportunity for people to stay back.

How do you rate the schools in these countries, their education standard?

Fortunately, I’ve visited most of the schools. We can’t compare them to the schools we have here in Nigeria. I’ve been to Canada several times, about six times and anytime I visit these schools I’m always amazed by the facilities and structures on the ground there. We can’t just compare it to what we have in Nigeria. They have a standard, and before you can establish a school, you have to maintain that standard and meet the status-quo and there is a body that looks after these schools. There is a specification for everything, there should be new structures, new equipment -modern ones. They are also rated based on the rate of their graduates getting jobs; it’s not just about producing graduates, because over there before you can get a job, you have to go through some interviews. If you are producing graduates and they are not getting the jobs, that means something is wrong, so they look at all those things to rate them. Even the lowest rated schools over there cannot be compared to the best universities in Nigeria because it’s hard to see an old building. Every year they do renovations and their government pumps money into these institutions and they generate money on their own.

Apart from visa which you do for these students and send them there, do you help them with any other thing like scholarships or to get jobs?

In terms of scholarship, there is a commonwealth scholarship for Africans and what most of the schools do is that the moment you apply and you are from West Africa, you are automatically qualified. So they give a discount to the students in the form of scholarships. Some schools give scholarships based on academic performance, somebody that has first class can get a scholarship. Most of the schools have stopped giving full scholarships except for a few and before you can get those ones, you will have to prove to them through an interview or test the reason why you need that scholarship because they believe that Nigerians have the money. I was in London some years back and I was talking to one of the international officers and I was asking why they keep increasing their tuition fee and he said Nigerians have money. Some of our students over there drive exotic cars and live flamboyant lifestyles so if they go there and behave like that, they will believe the country is rich. Instead of giving the scholarships to Nigerians, they will give it to students in other African countries. Scholarships are very scarce for Nigerians and these days if you don’t have money you can’t go abroad.

What happens when a child is denied a visa to study abroad? What are the possible reasons for denial?

I’m not a visa officer but based on the nature of my job, my exposure and the seminars I have attended, I know what a visa officer is looking for in order to grant a visa. That standard is what we try to maintain. We try to guide our prospective clients. My agency is different from other agencies because I am a pastor and I do what I do with the fear of God. It’s not about what they will pay for my service but the fact that I see most of my clients as my family. I give them a load down of all they need in order to get their visas. When we are telling them, they will say they can do it. At times at the point of visa registration is when they will begin to say they have forgotten. Secondly, most of the denials can be blamed on the visa officers or negligence or oversight. The visa officers are human beings and no human being is above mistake. Sometimes they make mistakes and it is obvious. For example, asking a child of 16 or 17 years that wants to go abroad and you are denying him a visa based on personal assets. What assets do you think a child of that age that is just graduating from secondary school will have? Sometimes because the templates that they use for denials are on ground, they will just pick one and fill it. When they have too many applications to deal with, they begin to make little mistakes. That is why I advise most of my applicants to apply earlier than their start date. The moment it is getting closer to their start date, there will be too many applicants and so there is a tendency for omissions and little mistakes. There is nothing we can do about that. Some of the countries like Canada, if they refuse you, you have to reapply. You don’t have the grace to appeal like you can in the United Kingdom(UK). When they get denied, we look at the denial and the issue that has been raised. We see if the applicant has good points to counter it, if he does, we reapply and we have turned most of our refusals-about 75 percent- have been turned around to become successful. Sometimes the applicants lose interest and ask for a refund and they are refunded.

What is the success rate of the students you have sent to study abroad?

By the grace of God, we have a good success rate. I can tell you in fairness that we have at least a 70 per cent success rate for most of our applicants and that is why we are still in business. The success rate is based on our professionalism, efficiency and ability to let them know that it’s not a matter of number but of quality. If I want to expand and have quantity I can do that but if you have too much, there is a tendency that the refusal rate will be higher so we make sure we get the number that we can work on. Most schools accept intakes three times each year; winter which is January, spring which is May and fall which is September. We don’t do more than what we can. We also make sure that before we start we will advise you. Each country has their criteria and when you come to me I will explain the criteria to you. Sometimes in your mind you may prefer this country but when I profile you and counsel you, we may find out that you won’t be able to meet up and I will tell you the reasons why it won’t be possible. However, there is an option for other countries. In all the countries we are talking about, Canada is the most stressful because the documentation is always so tedious but for the UK it is simple and that is why people are rushing there. They just give you a visa quickly and they need only a one month bank statement. It is so easy, just get money and put it in the account for one month and over there you can work and pay your fees.

What is your reaction to the ongoing strike in Nigerian universities?

It is so pathetic and saddening. It is something we should cover our faces and be ashamed of but shouldn’t be that at this level we are still talking about lecturers’ strikes in Nigeria. By now we should have a way to resolve that issue and it shouldn’t be something that will be reoccurring almost every year or two years. Our government has not done well at all and the major reason is that most of them do not have their children and wards schooling in these universities. If their children are studying in the country, will they be happy if such a child is staying with them at home for two to three months? Most of them have their children going to school abroad, even local government chairmen. So they are not feeling the heat. It is very pathetic and alarming. It is also destroying our education system. Now what they do is that when those students resume, they will do a kind of crash course, fire brigade approach. A course that they are supposed to do justice to, the lecturers will be in haste because they want to round up.

