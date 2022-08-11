News Top Stories

Why Sultan, CAN signed peace pact –Ayokunle

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

To ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the 2023 elections, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), have signed a peace pact to deescalate religious tensions in the country. The peace accord was signed at the International Religious Freedom Summit 2022 organised by the Global Peace Foundation and 70 international human rights and religious freedom organisations in Washington D.C. While the Sultan, who doubles as President- General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), was represented by Prof. Yusuf Usman, the apex Christian body was represented by its immediate past President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle. According to Ayokunle, the leadership of the umbrella Muslim and Christian organisations have pledged to continue to work together, avoid violence, embrace dialogue and remain committed to building resilient communities that are free from fear.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja, the immediate past CAN President noted that both bodies have equally promised to embrace a vision of a common humanity and speak publicly of hope for Nigeria’s peaceful and bright future. The statement partly reads: “This is a difficult time in Nigeria, with everescalating security crises and an overwhelming loss of trust in government. And unfortunately, so much of the crisis in Nigeria has had a religious context.

“I recall the horrifying death of Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu murdered by a mob because of allegations of blasphemy. Likewise, the shocking attack on the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Pentecost Sunday that left so many dead. And nearly every day there seems to be another priest kidnapped or killed “At the same time, I know that there are so many across Nigeria, Muslims and Christians alike, who abhor this violence and only want to live in peace with their brethren of other faiths as we have done for so long. “The Sultan of Sokoto is one of those men, and I thank him for how he swiftly condemned these kinds of attacks.” Ayokunle further said it was important for the Sultan and CAN to sign the Declaration for a Peaceful and Secure Nigeria, and to do so on the world stage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military will work assiduously to bring peace back to Plateau – Gen. Irabor

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor has assured the people of Plateau State that the armed forces will work assiduously to bring back peace in the state, saying strategic measures have been put in place to stop the circle of killings in the state. He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not happy […]
News

Revealed: Gulak was warned against going to Owerri –Source

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…saying ‘we are all Nigerians’ More facts emerged yesterday on how Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the murdered chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was advised against going to Owerri, Imo State capital, for the public hearing on constitution review. An impeccable source, according to an online news portal, TheCable’s report, said Gulak, despite the warnings, […]
News Top Stories

Tony Elumelu Foundation: We’ll empower African entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has reiterated its commitment to continue to empower entrepreneurs across the continent. Chief Executive Officer of TEF, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, who gave the assurance at a virtual press conference to herald the opening for entries for the 2021 edition of the Foundation’s programme for African entrepreneurs last Friday, disclosed that even […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica