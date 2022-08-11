Why Sultan, CAN signed peace pact –Ayokunle

To ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the 2023 elections, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), have signed a peace pact to deescalate religious tensions in the country. The peace accord was signed at the International Religious Freedom Summit 2022 organised by the Global Peace Foundation and 70 international human rights and religious freedom organisations in Washington D.C. While the Sultan, who doubles as President- General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), was represented by Prof. Yusuf Usman, the apex Christian body was represented by its immediate past President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle. According to Ayokunle, the leadership of the umbrella Muslim and Christian organisations have pledged to continue to work together, avoid violence, embrace dialogue and remain committed to building resilient communities that are free from fear.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja, the immediate past CAN President noted that both bodies have equally promised to embrace a vision of a common humanity and speak publicly of hope for Nigeria’s peaceful and bright future. The statement partly reads: “This is a difficult time in Nigeria, with everescalating security crises and an overwhelming loss of trust in government. And unfortunately, so much of the crisis in Nigeria has had a religious context.

“I recall the horrifying death of Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu murdered by a mob because of allegations of blasphemy. Likewise, the shocking attack on the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Pentecost Sunday that left so many dead. And nearly every day there seems to be another priest kidnapped or killed “At the same time, I know that there are so many across Nigeria, Muslims and Christians alike, who abhor this violence and only want to live in peace with their brethren of other faiths as we have done for so long. “The Sultan of Sokoto is one of those men, and I thank him for how he swiftly condemned these kinds of attacks.” Ayokunle further said it was important for the Sultan and CAN to sign the Declaration for a Peaceful and Secure Nigeria, and to do so on the world stage.

