Why Sultan, CAN signed peace pact – Ayokunle

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

To ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the 2023 elections, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), have signed a peace pact to de-escalate religious tensions in the country.

The peace accord was signed at the International Religious Freedom Summit 2022 organised by the Global Peace Foundation and 70 international human rights and religious freedom organisations in Washington D.C.

While the Sultan, who doubles as President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), was represented by Prof. Yusuf Usman, the apex Christian body was represented by its immediate past President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

According to Ayokunle, the leadership of the umbrella Muslim and Christian organisations have pledged to continue to work together, avoid violence, embrace dialogue and remain committed to building resilient communities that are free from fear.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja, the immediate past CAN President noted that both bodies have equally promised to embrace a vision of a common humanity and speak publicly of hope for Nigeria’s peaceful and bright future.

 

