why super eagles didn’t go far at 2002 world cup, by Ifeanyi Udeze

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said it is so painful that Nigeria will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting in Qatar in a few days. Excerpts:

You have been to the World Cup as a player; could you tell us your experience?

The truth is, the World Cup, whether we like it or not, is the highest tournament as far as football is concerned, so the experience was wonderful. Being at the World Cup was one of the best things I have ever experienced, you know it was a good experience coming together and playing against the best players from all parts of the world, it was great. All the countries at the World Cup always come with their best players, I really enjoyed it. It was fun and nice, even against some big players.

Some of the world best players at times find it difficult to play at the World Cup, George Weah as an example, what did the opportunity mean to you?

For me, it was wonderful, beautiful, as you said it is not every country that makes it; every team trained to make sure they qualify for the World Cup, George Weah was a big player, but then he didn’t make it with his team. But I got an opportunity to play in the World Cup, so for me I was happy, very happy I did, because whether we like it or not, there is no way you can mention the World Cup today, without mentioning my name, I have been there; it was a wonderful experience like I said.

The 2002 World Cup was not the kind of result or outing Nigerians were expecting, would you say you were disappointed with what happened that year?

Off-course I was disappointed, I expected Nigeria to go there and give the best, at-least to the quarterfinal or at least the second round, but we didn’t make it past the group stage, which was really disappointing. But truth be told, I was really disappointed because we did not go with the normal players we were supposed to go with to the World Cup. A lot of players were added to the team, so many new faces, for me that was a no no! Two to three months to the World Cup, you don’t change your team. But that was what we did, almost all the players were changed, and I was really disappointed, when I saw that most of our players were dropped and they brought in new faces. I was disappointed we didn’t go far, and we didn’t go with the team we were supposed to go with, but these things happen.

Most of the players that won bronze medal at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations didn’t make the team to the World Cup, would you say if it was the same team, you would have gone as far as the semis?

Semifinal, I don’t know of that, but I was pretty sure that our real team at the 2002 AFCON, with main members of the team, without any main players getting dropped, atleast the round of 16 or the quarterfinal would have been sure for us, but the semifinal and final, I don’t know. But I was pretty sure we were going to go far. For me the best thing that can happen to a player is when you look at your teammates and you have this confidence that, yes we are going to beat them, but when you look at your team and you say no these are not it, no no no, you will not make it past the group; we lost our confidence we lost hope.

With all said, Nigeria will not be at the 2022 World Cup starting in few days, losing to one of our perennial rivals, Ghana, what would you say about this?

Well my brother, it’s so painful that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup, but I think the truth of the matter is that the players are very disappointed because they wanted to play in the World Cup. In 2006, we failed to qualify also and it was a difficult moment for most of us after playing 1-1 against Angola. I was disappointed, so I know what the players went through and still going through especially with the World Cup just around the corner and their teammates would be traveling to Qatar for the competition, but they did their best but sometimes these things happen. Maybe we don’t know what will happen to the people that qualified. This is football and these things happen, you can’t predict football. Look at Plateau United, they won their first match here in Nigeria 4-1, who would have predicted that they were going to lose 3-0 away? That is football for you. If anyone had told them they would lose that game, they would not have agreed. As I speak to you, all the players and coach are surprised. You win some and lose some in football. It didn’t affect the players alone, but most of us because personally I had some deals tied to the competition, I would have been in Qatar if Nigeria had qualified, but I am not going to be there because the deals didn’t sail through because the Super Eagles didn’t qualify. I am sure that applies to so many people, so it was a big letdown for everyone.

In 2002, there was a change in leadership; same thing happened before the last qualifier, would you say this contributed to the failure of the team to qualify?

The truth is that we never can say about these things. Our boys put in their best but they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria played a friendly game with Costa Rica recently and the fans and media were not happy that the players that went for the game were from the domestic scene, now we are playing Portugal next, what is your take on this?

For me it doesn’t make sense because they know that the league is still on. As long as the league is still on, you don’t expect our players to go and play other games. I think Portugal is just a warm up game and I think Portugal will not be afraid whether they win the game or not. The World Cup proper is what is important to Portugal as they already qualified and would be there. Ghana is in their group and they know that Nigeria and Ghana play similar football. They want to use us to measure Ghana. It doesn’t matter whether they lose or win the game, what is important is for them to see that they have their players on ground.

If you are to pick a country that you think can win the World Cup, which country will you go for?

Presently I think I will go for Argentina or Portugal. They both have what it takes to win the World Cup in Qatar.

With Nigeria not going for World Cup, and no competition coming soon, what do you think the federation and the coaches should do?

For me friendly matches are very necessary for the technical crew and for the coaches to bring their players once in a while to play friendly games, play together as a team as long as there is an international window to play friendly games. Try some youth players because whether we like it or not, we have to have other groups and for me it is very necessary. Friendly games are necessary as we are not going to be playing in the World Cup. Aside from the one with Portugal, we also need other friendly games before that time. That will not be bad at all if you ask me.

