Why Taiwan can’t accept One China Policy, by Envoy

Ambassador Andy Yih-Ping Liu, an enthusiast of Taiwanese and Nigerian history, is the Representative of Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria. As this year marks the 31st anniversary of the opening of Taiwanese Trade Mission in Nigeria, after the Taiwanese and Nigerian governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 1990, he speaks with journalists on this issue and current development between China and Taiwan. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

Could you give us an insight into trade relations between Nigeria and Taiwan?

We started with a trade mission. It was at a time when former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, invited Taiwan to set up a mission at the same time with the consulate general in Calabar, Cross River State. So, my first overseas assignment as a Taiwanese diplomat was in Calabar, Cross River State, from 1993 and I left in late 1997.

So, I had my fair share of fish pepper soup. And actually, it was nine months after I and my wife only got married that I got the assignment of coming to set up the consulate with the full-fledged consulate in Calabar, together with a trade mission in Lagos. Your government, as represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offered us a full diplomatic immunity and privileges.

So, you have a trade mission in Taiwan. Nigerians can make it in Taiwan. And we have our mission here in Lagos. When I left Calabar in early 1998, our consulate and the trade mission in Lagos merged into the Taipei Trade Mission. So, we closed down our consulate in Calabar.

After 20 something years, I was instructed to come back to become the head of this mission. So, that was quite an honour for me to come home. Because this is the place I started my diplomatic career.

Would you say Nigeria and Taiwan share common history?

Taiwan was colonised by the Japanese Empire for half a century, before the end of World War two. So, we have our fair share of being colonised by a colonial power. Secondly, after colonisation, Taiwan was returned to self-rule after the Second World War. Then, we had our own civil war. So, when I was in Calabar, I heard so much about the Nigerian Civil War. I met several former Biafran soldiers, who called themselves old soldiers because they were retired soldiers from the civil war.

We share our common sad memory of the civil war too. After our civil war, Taiwan had a serious authoritarian military regime. But in 1999, Nigeria marched into a new form of democracy. Taiwan, we marched from authoritarian into full-fledged democracy in the year 2,000 – only one year behind. And you’re having your presidential election next year. Early next year, we shall be having our own presidential election. So, we are closely related to each other, although we’re so far away from each other. So, that is the common background of colonisation, civil war, authoritarian rule, and then a self-developed democracy that we both enjoy now.

On China-Taiwan crisis

When the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Taiwan a few weeks ago, we didn’t really know why the Chinese made such a big fuss about her visit to Taiwan, because we’ve been receiving numerous members of the parliaments from the U.S. Congress or the Senate, even up to Speaker level from the European countries, like Czech Republic, France and other countries.

Speaker Pelosi was not the first U.S. House Speaker to visit Taiwan, the former ones did. Newt Gingrich visited 25 years ago. China didn’t make such a big noise about that. Why they want to make a big noise now, we don’t know.

I cannot speak for the Chinese leader. But I really doubt that there’s an excuse for them to escalate the tension. But they are actually making a big fool of themselves. Because this kind of military exercise, this kind of bully attitude, is irritating the Japanese, U.S. and other democracies of the world. Taiwan has been standing firmly in the frontline of facing the big challenge; being bullied for half a century.

Whenever China wants to launch any kind of military exercise around Taiwan, we watch them closely. And we are ready to defend ourselves. So, in the last 100 years, we have actually built up one of the strongest military powers in Asia. And we have bought more than 200 F-16 fighter jets – that is one of the largest F-16 fighter jets fleet in the world. And not just that, we have built one of the strongest missile defence systems in the world. The Chinese can launch whatever they like with us, but they never dare to fly over our territory. If they do that, we will shoot them down immediately, without hesitation. So, that’s why they are just surrounding us, harassing us, making a lot of funny moves, but they never dare fly over our territory. We have fought them in the 1950, we have fought with them the 1960s. And they know exactly, they will get heavy casualties.

But that’s the reality we’re facing every day. But this tendency, the Chinese make a big fool of themselves, because they thought that they might be able to bully us, I mean, making the American scared. But, the American state said Nancy Pelosi is our parliamentary leader, wherever she likes to travel, that’s her freedom and that’s her choice. Just like if a Nigerian wants to travel to, like Burkina Faso or Benin Republic, who else would tell him or her not to go? Beside COVID-19 restriction, nobody can tell you what to do. You get the visa and just travel.

So, I will not waste your time to listen to my story of how Taiwan is facing the bully following the Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit and also about how we are preparing ourselves for the crisis.

The Chinese have made a big fool of themselves by shouting over the visit. They couldn’t do anything to resist or to stop her visit. But after her visit, then the Chinese Army started to do a lot of military drills. But, we’re ready. If the Chinese dare to invade us, we’ll have a major war against them.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has openly said that the world need to watch out what happened in Ukraine would happen to Taiwan. So, he openly supports us, although we don’t have any diplomatic relations with them.

Is the concept of “One China Principle” possible?

Let me answer with one short historic background. The Chinese government now in Beijing established themself in 1949, as the People’s Republic of China. Our government in Taiwan, the formal name is called the Republic of China. We established ourselves in China in 1911. Which one is older? Republic of China or PRC? So, the Beijing government is asserting themselves after the victory over our government in 1949. Our government fled out of China, moving to Taiwan, and continuously existing and developing ourselves into a full-fledged democracy. So, that’s what I mentioned earlier about the Civil War. Republic of China, that full name, is still in the United Nations Charter.

Together with other big countries – the U.S., France and Soviet Union – we were the founding members of the United Nations because we were the government that won the Second World War against Japan. So, Japan returned Taiwan to our government in 1945. But after 1945, followed by four to five years of Chinese civil war, our government was invaded. The failures and losses are rewards to Communists in China. So, that’s why the Chinese Communists established the PRC in Beijing in 1949. Taiwan at that time had received more than a million refugees from China Mainland. So, my parents and others suffered through the Civil War in present Taiwan at a young age. They moved to Taiwan at that time.

Now, the Beijing government wants us to unify; they want us to be part of them. But that’s only in their dream. It has been like that for over 70 years. But they never step one foot into Taiwan territory. If they dare to come, we will shoot them because we don’t want Communists in the region. They have already destroyed Hong Kong, we have witnessed that they could not keep the whole promise of keeping Hong Kong as it is. So, that is the total failure of One Country Two Systems; that is a total failure of unification propaganda. The Chinese government can say whatever they like to the world. It has nothing to do with us. We have gone our separate ways for more than 70 years.

Do you think that Taiwan could consider uniting with China in the future?

There is no possibility for now.

What is Taiwan demanding from China for peace to reign?

Okay. Although it seems like the tension between Taiwan and China has been escalating and verbally abusive, but for the last half a century, there was no actual shooting between us. And China has become our number one export markets; our largest trading partner in our part of the world. And there are more than 20 to 30 direct flights between Taiwan and China every day, even under the current military exercise. The direct flight is still going well, although verbally, we exchanged a lot of arguments.

What we the people in Taiwan want the Chinese to do is to stop bullying. Because by bullying, you cannot physically exercise a military invasion on Taiwan. Why can’t the Chinese just admit they have failed? We expect China to be more humane, to be able to face the problem because the first step of solving any problem is to recognise there is a problem. If the Chinese fail to recognise they have a problem, then the problem will not be solved. And they will not be able to attract anything.

