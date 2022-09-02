Why the movie, My Name Is Tayo, is a true-to-life story, by Alabi

Joseph Olusegun Alabi is the CEO of e-connect, the creators of Woozeee platform and the producers of the movie My Name Is Tayo. In this chat with New Telegraph, he talks about the idea behind the film, his plans to produce more movies, the Woozee platform and other issues

What inspired this movie?

The movie is a story of a young graduates couldn’t find a job, then he stumbled upon Woozeee, which is a platform that we created to solve social societal problems. One of which is unemployment. We have a mandate that anybody who downloads the Woozeee app already has a job. And what’s the job? We pay you for content that you create, content that you upload, based on the amount of followers and viewers you can persuade to come on the platform to look at your content. So you make money from your content. Those things you do on other social media today that you don’t generally get paid for, you get paid for it on Woozeee. So if you’re a graduates, and you can’t find a job, and you’re creative, you can just just download the Woozeee app, become creative and start making money. That’s what the Woozeee platform is. That’s also what the story of ‘My Name is Tayo’ is about. The movie is about an hour and 30 minutes.

Is it a true life story?

It is a true-to-life story of what the Woozeee platform can do for you. Like I said, we’ve built a platform like no other platform. It’s a platform that put people in the heart of its creation. We wanted to use technology to solve some social problems, and I think we have done a good job with that. We have certain things on the platform that if you get into the platform you will experience, one of which is ‘Ask A Lawyer’. We have created something that allows you to access a lawyer, like Uber; and you don’t have to pay for because we cover you on the platform as a cooperative. So, it’s a platform for young guys who get harassed by the police can have on their phone and they can actually use that to protect themselves against either the police or those who want to abuse their rights.

Is this your first movie?

Yes, there is a lot of first on the Woozeee platform. It is the first movie by my company. Like other movie streaming platform, you can download our app on the TV. It’s also the first movie that the lead role was played by actor was featuring in a movie for the first time. The first time he ever featured in a movie. So we took a gamble by putting someone who has never acted before and made him the star of the movie. And he did a brilliant job. Two years down the line he is now one of the most sought-after actors in Nigeria today. So we’re proud to say we gave him one of his first shots into the movie industry. And just like everything else about Woozeee, we are triers; we try people; we give people an opportunity to make the best of themselves. In fact, I’m going to christen Woozeee as the app of opportunities.

So, after this, what next?

I am going to be producing a lot of movies. I have eight movies coming out on my platform, which are originals that I’m producing. And this is an opportunity for young writers, young actors, young people who want to enter the industry to come talk to us. We are taking up opportunities for people who have those talents, to come on the platform and show what they can do. Right now, we are actually doing an audition challenge, which is called ‘Naija Magic Star’. We’re looking for the ultimate movie star in Nigeria.

