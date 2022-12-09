Why the quietness in NDDC and MNDA?

Since July this year, there has been a seamless quietness within Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, MNDA. The people of this region in which both government agencies exist to serve, are surprised at what could warrant such level of quietness and tranquility. From the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, NDDC before now was reduced to a comedy centre where all kinds of beings gathered under the pretext of appointments, to exchange words, heat up the place, leaving it more disorganized than ever.

During the first quarter of this year, two media houses wrote about this in their separate editorials, “The Merry-Go-Round In NDDC” published on January 12, and “NDDC And The Anti-Graft Hoax” published on February 23, by ThisDay and Punch newspapers respectively. ThisDay newspaper emphatically stated that “The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is becoming an object of jokes among critical stakeholders. Almost six months after the submission of the report of its much-touted forensic report, the federal government has not been able to implement any of the recommendations or appoint a substantive board to allow the commission function effectively as stipulated by law. All that Nigerians are regaled with are tales and empty presidential threats while the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio continues to run the commission with some nebulous interim management committees that are unknown to law.” The paper also affirmed that “Despite the agitations of critical stakeholders, the commission also remains without a substantive board. The minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio prefers to treat affairs of the NDDC more like a private estate by saddling the commission with cronies.”

However, when inaugurating the first illegal Interim Management Committee (IMC) in October 2019, then Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, said the committee would stay in office for six months to ‘supervise the forensic audit.’ Then in January 2021 Akpabio re-stated that the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission would be concluded and the report submitted before April 2021.

But in February 2020, Senator Akpabio sacked his first IMC Acting Managing Director Ms Joi Nunieh and appointed a new Acting Managing Director, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei who was his classmate at FGC Port Harcourt, and extended the stay of the IMC to December 2020, by which time he said the audit will be concluded and the Board put in place. Just when that was drawing near, he sacked the Interim Management Committee and appointed his personal aide, Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, as Interim Sole Administrator “to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit,” with a promised forensic audit completion date of March 2021.

Aside this, there were unending irregularities and lack of due process in NDDC since October 2019 when the illegal interim managements/sole administrator contraptions were administering the Commission in flagrant violation of the NDDC Act of 2000.

Under the illegal interim managements/sole administrator contraptions, the combined two-year budgets for 2019 and 2020, as approved by the National Assembly was N799 Billion. Yet, as pointed out by Professor Benjamin Okaba, President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), under the interim management/sole administrator contraptions, “over N600bn payments have been made for emergency contracts; over 1,000 persons were allegedly employed in the NDDC between January and July, 2020 without due process; the 2020 budget was passed in December and N400bn was voted for the NDDC but the commission had spent over N190bn before the budget was passed, thereby violating the Procurement Act.”

It Is also important to recall the Senate probe of NDDC in June/July of 2020 which revealed how the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) blew N81.5 billion in just a couple of months on fictitious contracts, frivolities, and in breach of extant financial and public procurement laws. The Senate therefore passed a resolution recommending that the IMC should refund the sum of N4.923 Billion to the Federation Account, and that the IMC should be disbanded, while the substantive board should be inaugurated to manage the Commission in accordance with the law.

At the November 2021 protest by the Association of Contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (ACNDDC) who picketed the NDDC Head office in Port Harcourt, Chairman of ACNDDC, Joe Adia stated that “presently huge monies come into the Commission every month and the next thing we hear is that the money is finished. Who are you paying? Give us a record of the people you are paying. How can you pay N800 million each for so-called desilting jobs and yet contractors being owed N5 million you have refused to pay?

Earlier in the year, the media carried the doubly-restated scandal involving the illegal sole administrator contraption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). According to some national newspapers, and many online platforms, in a story entitled “NDDC: IYC Alleges Illegal N20bn Payment to Ghost Contractors Over Phantom Job,” published on February 18, 2022, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) alleged that illegal N20bn payment was made to ghost contractors over phantom jobs.

The above controversies, could attest what the commission was reduced in the earlier years of President Buhari’s administration. The NDDC , created to bring more developmental projects, became an albatross to the very people it was created to serve.

But in July this year, the president decided to get it right this time by appointing Mr. Umana Okon Umana as the new Minister. Since the appointment of the Minister, there has been complete rejiggering in the operation of the commission. Though the Minister has all the authority to influence the operation of the commission, he has exercised caution in doing this. NDDC has been restored to its factory setting. No more bickering between the commission and contractors; no more misunderstanding between the Minister and the management team of the NDDC. Abandoned projects are being completed while new ideas are initiated to strengthen hitherto forgotten areas of operation. This is the new NDDC!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...