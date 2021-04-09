Why there’s no social tension in Cross River, by Ayade

Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade, has explained the reasons that the state has continued to enjoy relatively peaceful times since the ENDSARS crisis, saying this is because of his administration’s commitment to support the livelihood of more 10,000 people across the 18 local government areas of the state. According to the governor, in recent times, the state has remained peaceful and violencefree, while violent crime had reduced drastically because the state government had intensified efforts to generate some activities that keep the youths busy and positively engaged.

Ayade disclosed this yesterday during a rally held by the Chairmen of the 18 local government councils in support of Governor Ayade’s industrialisation drive in the state, recalling that since assumption of office of his administration he had appointed no less than 6,000 political appointees, as well as supporting local government council administration by paying over 13,000 political appointees. Besides, the governor said that he had also taken deliberate steps to industrialise the state, and ensured that every local government area has a functional industry, thus creating jobs for the citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...