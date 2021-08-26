Why there’s peace in Niger Delta region – APC

Amidst insecurity in all the zones of the country, a group, the All Progressives Congress Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC), a voluntary think-tank has adduced reasons why the Niger Delta zone has been peaceful. According to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari has developed the zone more than any other administration, therefore the reason for the peace. The group also assured that Buhari would not relent in his avowed vision to implement a safe, secured and prosperous Niger Delta. In a statement signed in Abuja, by leaders of the group: Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi and Salihu Moh. Lukman, they lamented that a region wellendowed but left to the negative consequences of mineral exploitation, in particular oil extractive activities, by previous administrations, under President Buhari’s watch, the Ogoni clean-up had finally kicked off.

