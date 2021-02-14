Body & Soul

Why tiger nuts are high in demand

In recent times, tiger nuts became an important part many people’s
diet. Not just because they are sweet but because of its numerous
health benefits. And because there is no beauty without health,
below is the reason you need to try tiger nuts.

Tiger nuts aren’t really nuts; they are tubers that grow under the
soil’s surface. Also known as yellow nutsedge, tiger nutsedge or
earth almond, tiger nuts have been used for many centuries and
remain extremely popular all over the world.

Tiger Nuts Benefits

  1. Rich In Fiber
    Tiger Nuts are packed with high fiber content – around 33%,
    which is indeed a considerable amount. In a study conducted
    in 2009 by the University of Miguel Hernandez, Orihuela, Spain, it
    was found out that 100g tiger nut flour contains around 60 g dietary
    fiber, especially the insoluble dietary fiber which is much higher than
    other popular fiber sources such as rice bran, oats, apple, cabbage,
    carrots, pears, Chia seeds and jack beans.

2. A Healthy Substitute For Lactose Intolerance

Milk derived from Tiger nut is a healthy option for those who cannot
drink cow’s milk due to lactose intolerance. Tiger nut milk is free
from lactose, and hence anyone can drink this milk, which is rich in
calcium and supports bone building and growth in young children.

This milk contains highest nutrition and fat content among all the
other non-milk substitutes.

3. Rich In Vitamins E And C

Recent studies suggest that tiger nuts are loaded with vitamins and
minerals, especially vitamins C and E and potassium and phosphorus.
Yogurt made by mixing cow’s milk with tiger nut milk has been
found to be exceptionally high in these vitamins and other nutrients.
4. Good Source Of Magnesium

According to the Office of Dietary Supplements, magnesium is highly
vital for the normal functioning of the body, as it is required to carry
out more than 300 biochemical reactions in the human body. Recent
studies have revealed that 100 g flour of tiger nuts contains between 13
to 17 percent of magnesium, which helps to promote normal nerve and
muscle function, regulates sugar, maintains blood pressure levels to
normalcy, and strengthen bones, process protein and keep you healthy.

  1. Plentiful Arginine

Tiger nuts are also loaded with plentiful of amino acids of various
types, especially Arginine. The Mayo Foundation suggests arginine as
the nitric oxide precursor, which maintains the width of blood vessels
to ensure normal blood flow. Arginine is helpful in providing solutions
in conditions caused due to restricted blood vessels, including clogged
arteries, chest pain, erectile dysfunction, heart disease or failure, artery
diseases, muscle cramps, and headaches.

6. Protects Against Cardiovascular Disease

The Office of Dietary Supplements of the National Health Institute
has stated that vitamin E acts as a catchall reference for different fatsoluble
compounds that are rich in antioxidant qualities. Since tiger
nuts are rich in vitamin E, all these qualities are present in tiger nut
milk and tiger nut flour.

7. Potassium Booster

Tiger nuts are rich in potassium, which, according to the University
of Maryland Medical Center, is one of the few essential minerals that
contribute to the proper functioning of the cell and body organs, especially
the heart. Potassium is essential to maintain proper regulation
of muscle contraction, digestive functions and to control the blood
pressure levels.

8. Cures Erectile Dysfunction

Here comes one of the major health benefits of tiger nuts. Tiger nuts
are indirectly beneficial in improving the problem of erectile dysfunction
(ED). Although there is no medical evidence to support this claim,
natives of Ghana have been using this traditional medicine for decades
in the form of palliative for treating ED.

