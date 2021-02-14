Why tiger nuts are high in demand

In recent times, tiger nuts became an important part many people’s

diet. Not just because they are sweet but because of its numerous

health benefits. And because there is no beauty without health,

below is the reason you need to try tiger nuts.

Tiger nuts aren’t really nuts; they are tubers that grow under the

soil’s surface. Also known as yellow nutsedge, tiger nutsedge or

earth almond, tiger nuts have been used for many centuries and

remain extremely popular all over the world.

Tiger Nuts Benefits

Rich In Fiber

Tiger Nuts are packed with high fiber content – around 33%,

which is indeed a considerable amount. In a study conducted

in 2009 by the University of Miguel Hernandez, Orihuela, Spain, it

was found out that 100g tiger nut flour contains around 60 g dietary

fiber, especially the insoluble dietary fiber which is much higher than

other popular fiber sources such as rice bran, oats, apple, cabbage,

carrots, pears, Chia seeds and jack beans.

2. A Healthy Substitute For Lactose Intolerance

Milk derived from Tiger nut is a healthy option for those who cannot

drink cow’s milk due to lactose intolerance. Tiger nut milk is free

from lactose, and hence anyone can drink this milk, which is rich in

calcium and supports bone building and growth in young children.

This milk contains highest nutrition and fat content among all the

other non-milk substitutes.

3. Rich In Vitamins E And C

Recent studies suggest that tiger nuts are loaded with vitamins and

minerals, especially vitamins C and E and potassium and phosphorus.

Yogurt made by mixing cow’s milk with tiger nut milk has been

found to be exceptionally high in these vitamins and other nutrients.

4. Good Source Of Magnesium

According to the Office of Dietary Supplements, magnesium is highly

vital for the normal functioning of the body, as it is required to carry

out more than 300 biochemical reactions in the human body. Recent

studies have revealed that 100 g flour of tiger nuts contains between 13

to 17 percent of magnesium, which helps to promote normal nerve and

muscle function, regulates sugar, maintains blood pressure levels to

normalcy, and strengthen bones, process protein and keep you healthy.

Plentiful Arginine

Tiger nuts are also loaded with plentiful of amino acids of various

types, especially Arginine. The Mayo Foundation suggests arginine as

the nitric oxide precursor, which maintains the width of blood vessels

to ensure normal blood flow. Arginine is helpful in providing solutions

in conditions caused due to restricted blood vessels, including clogged

arteries, chest pain, erectile dysfunction, heart disease or failure, artery

diseases, muscle cramps, and headaches.

6. Protects Against Cardiovascular Disease

The Office of Dietary Supplements of the National Health Institute

has stated that vitamin E acts as a catchall reference for different fatsoluble

compounds that are rich in antioxidant qualities. Since tiger

nuts are rich in vitamin E, all these qualities are present in tiger nut

milk and tiger nut flour.

7. Potassium Booster

Tiger nuts are rich in potassium, which, according to the University

of Maryland Medical Center, is one of the few essential minerals that

contribute to the proper functioning of the cell and body organs, especially

the heart. Potassium is essential to maintain proper regulation

of muscle contraction, digestive functions and to control the blood

pressure levels.

8. Cures Erectile Dysfunction

Here comes one of the major health benefits of tiger nuts. Tiger nuts

are indirectly beneficial in improving the problem of erectile dysfunction

(ED). Although there is no medical evidence to support this claim,

natives of Ghana have been using this traditional medicine for decades

in the form of palliative for treating ED.

Like this: Like Loading...