Why Tinubu must apologise to Ooni, by YFF

Groups under the umbrella of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) have condemned an alleged disrespect of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the coronation of the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, saying Tinubu must apologise to Ooni. The group in a press release signed by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that if former President Olusegun Obasanjo could prostrate to pay homage to Ooni of Ife, what right did Tinubu have to disrespect the royal father by refusing to stand up to greet him?

It reads: “We have seen the video where Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was seen disrespecting Ooni of Ife at the coronation of the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal by refusing to stand up to greet the first class Yoruba king. “This is a bad precedence that must be condemned in totality. Yoruba as we all know are custodian of culture and tradition and a disrespect to Ooni is a disrespect to all Yoruba.”

“The APC National Leader to tender an unreserved apology to Ooni of Ife before it is too late. Also the group has condemned President Buhari for increasing price of petrol and the electricity tariff, describing it as a sad development. “From all indication, Buhari’s government is not masses-oriented. The increase in the price of fuel, electricity and insecurity in the country are the dividends of democracy that President Buhari is giving us now. How can a government that promised us heaven and earth be so inconsiderate to the plight and suffering of ordinary Nigerians?”

Like this: Like Loading...