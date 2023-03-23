Politics Top Stories

Why Tinubu Should Not Be Sworn In – Baba-Ahmed

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola have been urged not to hold the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed made the call on Wednesday while speaking on Channel Television’s Politics Today.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the SAll Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential election on March 1 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on the development, Baba-Ahmed argued that the APC failed to meet the requirements of Section 134 (2)(a) and (b) of the Nigerian constitution for election into the office of the President.

Addressing Buhari and CJN Ariwoola, Baba-Ahmed said, “Mr President, do not hold that inauguration. CJN, Your Lordship, do not partake in unconstitutionality.

“You cannot swear [in] people who haven’t met the constitutional requirements; you can’t do that.

“If you do it, you have done something unlawful, something unconstitutional.”

