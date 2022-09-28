News

Why Tinubu will win 2023 presidential election – Oshiomhole

…says what Atiku, Obi can’t do as a team will be difficult as individuals

 

Anayo Ezugwu

 

The Deputy Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on ‘Channels Television’ Programme, ‘Politics Today’, Oshiomhole said APC has what it takes to retain power and if we think that we don’t have to want it takes, we will not be fielding candidates.

He said: “We have a tested hand to win the election based on what he stands for. He is a performer and not a new face in the political space in the country. There are two kinds of candidates. There are candidates who can pontificate on how they can put air conditioning all over Nigeria and that they will make every Nigerian a billionaire that is sweet talk but we have to look at it critically.

“Incidentally, in this year’s electioneering campaigns that will take place by February next year, the main candidates have all held the office of the governor. For example, my candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State for eight years, the Labour Party candidate was governor for eight years in Anambra State and Atiku Abubakar was Nigeria’s vice president for eight years. And there are other candidates as well but let me limit myself to this three, so they are not strangers to power, and electioneering and people can look at what they did when they were in office before to be able to speak to what they might do tomorrow. As they say, talk is cheap but it is working the talk that makes the difference.

“I think my candidate will come first among the three that I have mentioned. Peter Obi and Atiku failed in 2019 as a united force under the PDP, is it now that they are divided that they are going to win? If you check Atiku’s votes in 2019, he got more votes in the South-South and South-East than he got in the entire north. So, he was more favoured in the south than in the north. Today those votes in the south might as best go to Peter Obi.”

 

Reporter

